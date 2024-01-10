Fanatic Feed: Jeremy Renner Back to Work on Mayor of Kingstown, Two Trailer Drops & More

Jeremy Renner is back at work on Mayor of Kingstown! What fantastic news.

AMC dropped the trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live today, and we're not sure what we think, so we look forward to hearing from you.

Resident Alien Season 3 is right around the corner, and this trailer does not disappoint. Bring on the comedy, Mr. Tudyk!

First up is Jeremy Renner's return to work for Mayor of Kingstown. Renner himself broke the news with a touching Instagram post.

Today, Paramount+ announced that production is underway on the highly anticipated third season of the acclaimed drama series starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner.

From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the original series is currently filming in Pittsburgh and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of the top-performing original dramas on the service overall and, while in season, was third only to Sheridan's other hit series, 1923 and Tulsa King.

The series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 saw Mike McLusky's worst nightmare coming true.

As if being held hostage during a prison riot wasn't enough, everything he predicted came true as Kingstown was under siege by the criminals he had worked so hard to keep in control.

In addition to Renner, Mayor of Kingstown also stars an impressive ensemble cast, including series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, and Hamish Allan-Headley.

The shocking news from 2023 was that Dianne Weist, who played the McLusky matriarch, would not be returning. As she was an integral part of the series, that opens the story wide for discovery.

AMC Networks debuted the first trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, premiering Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+.

Stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return as the beloved TWD characters Rick Grimes and Michonne in the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world, kept apart by distance by an unstoppable power by the ghosts of who they were.

Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world built on a war against the dead and, ultimately, a war against the living.

Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City tackled storylines quite different from its predecessor. The Ones Who Live doesn't look all that much different from the OG, which is a bit disappointing.

There is so much to explore when it comes to life after an apocalypse, and only now, with the intriguing spinoffs, are we beginning to consider how vastly different life is in its wake.

Let's see if The Ones Who Live live up to the same standard set by Daryl Dixon and Dead City.

Check out the trailer now.

We have more exciting news about the cast of The White Lotus Season 3.

Acclaimed actress Carrie Coon has been added to the show’s growing roster of top-tier talent.

A veteran of screens both big and small, Coon first gained the attention of critics with her work in the 2014 film Gone Girl.

She later starred on the first season of the FX series Fargo, and she can currently be seen on HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age.

Coon will join a star-studded cast that already includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Interestingly, Season 1 star Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her role as Belinda.

That season took place in Hawaii, and this one is set to begin filming in Thailand next month, so we guess the beloved spa manager has relocated!

No premiere date has been set for The White Lotus Season 3, and since production is not yet underway, we’ll probably have to wait until 2025 to see what sort of darkly comedic shenanigans this new crop of vacationers will dive into.

Finally! We’ve got news about Resident Alien Season 3. It’s been a test of ours as we eagerly awaited our return We are so ready to return to Patience, Colorado.

Resident Alien will return for a third season on Wednesday, February 14 at 10/9c with a premiere simulcast on USA. Catch up on Peacock with Season 3 episodes available the next day.

Additionally, SYFY will air a season two marathon on Sunday, February 11 at 1/noon central and proceeding through 5 am ET! If you haven’t seen this show, now’s your chance to get caught up.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (the always-entertaining Alan Tudyk), whose secret mission is to kill all humans.

In Resident Alien Season 3, Harry vows to work with General McCallister to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph has taken a job in town as the new Deputy.

That’s a relationship we couldn’t have seen coming when McCallister first debuted.

Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle. Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time.

Meanwhile, Asta and D’arcy move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world. You have to wonder if their friendship will survive the close quarters, given how different they are from one another.

Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv will continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben and Kate are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

