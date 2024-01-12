Fanatic Feed: Teen Mom Husband Charged with Felony Abuse, A Young Sheldon Spinoff, & Top Gun 3 a Go

We’ve got some news to share with you today, including word of a Young Sheldon spinoff. The Cooper family is the gift that keeps on giving.

Theater-averse folks finally get the chance to see one of 2023’s best movies, as it will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning February 16.

A staggering global cinematic phenomenon, earning almost $1 billion worldwide, writer-director Christopher Nolan’s record-shattering epic thriller Oppenheimer is currently on the awards circuit.

So far, it has earned five Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture-Drama, Best Director, Best Male Actor-Drama, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Original Score.

The film propels audiences into the paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Bolstered by incredible performances and brilliant editing, Oppenheimer follows physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), who, with America locked in a devastating war, becomes the central figure in a pulse-pounding race against the Nazis to develop the first atomic bomb.

It was absolutely mesmerizing in IMAX, but if you get any chance to see this important film, take it. It's a must.

Fans of On Patrol: Live have reason to celebrate today.

Reelz is feeling groovy about the show’s future as the series received another order of 90 episodes, keeping it on the network through 2025.

A&E cut their losses of a similar program, Live PD, also hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrhams, during the summer of 2020 in the midst of the George Floyd protests.

Seeing the opportunity for what it was, Reelz jumped at the idea of continuing that success with a similar program of their own.

Despite canceling the show, A&E must recognize its error, as it is embroiled in legal actions against Reelz and its producer, Big Fish, for copyright and trademark infringement. One man’s treasure is another man’s treasure, as it turns out! We’re thrilled the coverage will continue on Reelz.

When you have shows as successful as The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, you don’t want to give up that kind of momentum.

With Young Sheldon coming to an end this season, CBS is eager to continue with the Cooper family in some fashion.

CBS is said to be considering a straight-to-series pickup for a series following George Marshall “Georgie” Cooper, Jr., Sheldon’s older brother and his finance (12 years his senior and the mother of his child) Mandy McAllister.

From Young Sheldon executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre and studio Warner Bros Television, the as yet unnamed spinoff is expected to star Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, who play the couple currently.

We all know there are significant changes ahead for The Witcher, but the news today is a welcome addition to the cast.

Laurence Fishburne will be joining the cast as Regis, “a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey.”

In a statement, Fishburne said, “I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of.”

As we know, Fishburne isn’t the only new addition to The Witcher Season 4. Henry Cavill, who has played Geralt for four seasons, has been replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

The internet fan chatter hasn’t been keen on that casting decision, so we’re interested to see if Fishburne’s casting puts some salve on the wound.

There’s no denying the fact that Top Gun: Maverick set the world on fire and breathed new life into a story that could be built into a franchise.

It should be no surprise whatsoever then that Top Gun 3 is a go at Paramount, reuniting Tom Cruise with his costars, Miles Teller and Glen Powell, as well as producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison, as Puck reported today.

Even the film’s director, Joe Kosinski, is expected to return as either a producer, director, or both.

It’s not Cruise’s only movie in the pipeline, as he’s still contending with Mission Impossible 8 (also for Paramount) and a space movie at Universal, which is still in development.

Cruise is one of the remaining movie stars in Hollywood, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

We now take you from the biggest star in movies to the the lowliest losers from the world of reality TV.

In October of 2023, former Teen Mom star David Eason -- who was fired from the show after he shot and killed the family dog in front of his children -- was charges with a misdemeanor after he allegedly assaulted his teenage stepson.

Eason and wife Jenelle Evans have been arrested countless times over the years, and they usally get off with a slap on the wrist, but now it looks as though David might finally experience some real consequences.

According to a new report from InTouch, the charges against Eason have been upgraded from misdemeanor to felony.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a source identified as "a court clerk" confirmed on Friday.

According to legal documents, Eason stands accused of “willingly harming” 14-year-old Jace Evans and inflicting injuries that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck."

The documents also indicate that the injuries were not inflicted by “accidental means" and that the incident was captured on a Ring camera.

Jenelle and David are also under investigation by CPS, and we can only hope that they'll lose custody of their kids and be banished to a penal colony on the moon.

