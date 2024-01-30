Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

It's finally happening: we're getting another season of Severance.

Who knew a cliffhanger could keep us on the edge of our seats for nearly two years? It takes a crackpot writing team and a stellar cast to elicit the kind of response that the season one finale got out of its fanbase, and boy, does Severance deliver on both fronts.

The news we've all been anxiously waiting for is here. Season two is coming, and it's sure to be a doozy.

It may be because this millennial's first introduction to Ben Stiller was his three-film stint as Greg Focker, but his directorial deftness (which goes all the way back to 1994, to be fair) still exceeds expectations.

Plus, with a cast teeming with industry legends, it's no surprise that Apple TV was more than happy to gift us another season. So, without further ado, here's everything we know about what's to come for our friends at Lumon Industries.

Where Did Severence Season 1 Leave Off?

Severance Season 1 Episode 9 left us with more questions than answers, but the writers pulled off an effective cliffhanger.

The buildup to the big reveal (spoilers ahead!) that Mark's wife is somehow still alive -- and that her innie is Ms. Casey -- was masterful. But, of course, that wasn't the only reveal.

We also learned that Helly's outie was the daughter of Lumon CEO Jame Eagan, and her participation in the program was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Innie Helly learned the truth at the same time we did, and Britt Lower delivers an outstanding performance in these final scenes.

Irv, flawlessly played by John Turturro, found an address for Burt in Outie Irv's home during Severance Season 1, and he went for it.

We know he finds Burt, but would it have killed the writers to let us have a moment of reunion before rolling the credits?!

When Will Severance Season 2 Be Released?

Since production has just kicked off, it's too soon to tell when season two will premiere on Apple TV.

It's already been nearly two years since season one was released, and it looks like we'll be waiting a little longer for the next installment.

After a slow year for the industry due to the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023, it's reasonable to expect delays with new content. But Severance had a bit of a unique delay of its own following a reported falling out.

Showrunners Dan Erickson and Martin Friedman allegedly had some beef going on behind the scenes, but if Stiller is to be believed, there's nothing we need to worry too much about.

Regardless, it seems like we're back in business, according to a not-so-cryptic post from Apple TV that Ben Stiller retweeted on Twitter/X.

Who Will Be in the Cast of Severance Season 2?

We're still in the early stages of production, so we're unlikely to hear of any significant cast changes for some time. But based on the cliffhanger season two left us on, we fully expect these main characters to be back for round two.

● Adam Scott as Mark: This is the only cast member we can confirm will be returning. He can be seen running (from what, we don't know) in the promo tweet shared by Ben Stiller this week.

● Britt Lower as Helly: Given her larger-than-life performance in season one and the major reveals that surrounded her character in the finale, we can't imagine season two without her.

● Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel: She's the villain we love to hate and the neighbor we hate to love.

● Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey/Gemma: We expect her role to be much bigger in Season 2 after her true identity was revealed.

● John Turturro as Irving: He's the love-struck sweetheart who will hopefully get a happily-ever-after storyline with Burt.

● Zach Cherry as Dylan: Dylan is the hero du jour whose upper body strength got us through the finale and saved the day.

● Christopher Walken as Burt: He's sure to have answers for us about life after Lumon, but also, can we please get a happy ending for him and Irv? Please?

● Tramell Tillman as Milchick: That smile of his is pretty much guaranteed to disappear quickly in season two.

Has the Severance Season 2 Trailer Dropped?

We're still anxiously awaiting a trailer, and so far, all we've gotten has been the still of Adam Scott's Mark running in black and white.

Thanks to Ben Stiller's faithful tweeting habits, though, we hope to get more information from the director as production chugs along.

He's not the only one to watch: Adam Scott shared the post from Apple TV as well, so we know we have at least a couple of folks to follow who are in the know.

Rest assured that as soon as a trailer is out, we'll get it in front of you!

Where Can I Watch Severance Season 2?

Not much is known yet about what comes next for our favorite Lumon Industries employees, but one thing is for sure: we'll find them exclusively on Apple TV+.

Severance is one show in a long string of hit projects for the streaming service, joining the ranks with Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Shrinking, to name a few.

If you haven't already, you can join an estimated 25 million Apple TV+ subscribers if you want to tune in for season two of Severance.

For now, we'll keep an eye on the beat for any news.

We'll keep this post updated as new information trickles in, so check back in for updates.

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.