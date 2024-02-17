Cruising into Chaos: Latest 9-1-1 Season 7 Trailer Unveils a Crisis at Sea

It's looking like we might have a hostage situation on our hands.

While we've seen sneak peeks into the massive ship disaster that will open up the much-anticipated 9-1-1 Season 7, we've now been gifted with a new trailer detailing this emergency's magnitude.

And Bobby and Athena are right in the middle of it.

From 9-1-1 calls on the sea to a cruise ship half underwater, we've been thoroughly teased with a colossal emergency for quite some time now.

But there were still many variables we were unsure of.

Not so much anymore.

We saw Bobby and Athena ready to depart on their cruise during the closing minutes of 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 18 and now we know Athena was somewhat hesitant to embark on the vacation.

Frank is back as Athena laments to him about her current predicament, and it seems she has plenty of reasons to be worried.

We knew a giant boat was going down, but we didn't know anything about the lead-up to the big explosion.

And while it's still not clear how everything will play out, we do see armed assailants jumping on board the ship and holding unsuspecting guests hostage.

Bobby and Athena among them.

It looks to be a pretty dire situation, and the fear is palpable even amongst the 118, with Hen desperately looking for her captain and one of her best friends when they drop off the grid.

If you've been wondering how the 118 would get involved in a cruise ship catastrophe seemingly somewhere out to sea, it's clear now that this will be an all-hands-on-deck situation.

The 118 are a family through and through, and when that call comes in to help rescue one of their own, you know there will be nothing stopping them from suiting up and getting their sea legs underneath them.

There's a lot to unpack in the thirty-second clip, from Bobby and Athena dancing and seemingly in the midst of some happier times while enjoying the cruise to the devastation that will follow.

There's also Hen possibly stepping into the captain's chair again as she and Tommy Kinard (remember him, TV Fanatics?) head out across the open sea via helicopter.

And did we mention there looks to be a hurricane on the horizon?

9-1-1 loves a massive disaster set piece, and hostages, guns, explosions, and open-air rescues seem to be just the tip of the iceberg here.

And lest you wonder if the premiere will only focus on this emergency, we also know that 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 1 will involve standard 9-1-1 fare with a couple in a precarious situation and a civilian trapped in a fighter jet.

Just a ho-hum day for LA's finest, really.

The premiere promises to be one for the ages, so check out this latest trailer below, and let us know in the comments how you're feeling as we inch closer to the season.

As always, we'll be covering the season in-depth here at TV Fanatic, and remember you can watch 9-1-1 when it premieres at 8/9c on March 14 on its new home at ABC.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.