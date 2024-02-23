The Hunting Wives: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know

Starz has a new series on the way. The Hunting Wives is in pre-production, and the series has a promising cast to boot.

The Hunting Wives is a suspenseful drama that follows a group of elite housewives as they find themselves embroiled in obsession, seduction, and murder.

Let's take a look at what we know about The Hunting Wives series and what information we're still waiting to receive.

The Hunting Wives Cast

The cast for The Hunting Wives has been slowly released over the past few weeks as more information about the show is revealed.

First announced as part of the cast was Malin Akerman, who's taking on the role of Margo Banks, a charming socialite.

Playing opposite Akerman is Brittany Snow in the role of Sophie O'Neill. Sophie moves with her family from the East Coast to the depths of East Texas, where she finds herself utterly charmed by Margo.

Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit are joining the cast as series regulars as well, playing the roles of the husbands in the series.

Mulroney will play Jed Banks, a fifth-generation oil man, alpha millionaire, and the husband of trophy wife Margo.

Jed is promiscuous, often bringing different partners to his marital bed. Despite the fact that he's considering a run for Texas Governor, he's determined to keep having a good time.

Jonigkeit will play Graham O'Neill, Sophie's safe, solid, and somewhat clueless husband. Graham loves Sophie but doesn't quite know how to handle her emotional baggage.

Thinking that the movie to Texas will help Sophie, Graham pushes her involvement with Margo, unaware of the chain of events about to unfold.

The Hunting Wives Plot and Spoilers

The Hunting Wives is based on the novel by May Cobb. The novel tells the story of Sophie and her family's move from the East Coast to Texas and how Sophie falls for Margo's charm.

In the book, Sophie is rather bored with her new rural life until she meets Margo and is introduced to the Hunting Wives -- a group of elite socialite women.

However, Sophie remains drawn to Margo and ends up swept away into Margo's world of late-night target practice and some rather dangerous partying.

As Sophie continues to become obsessed with Margo and the Hunting Wives, she strays further from the safety net that is her family, and it all comes to a head when the body of a teenage girl is found in the woods where the Hunting Wives meet.

Now, Sophie is entwined in a murder investigation, and it seems that her life is spiraling out of control.

Is The Hunting Wives in Production?

Right now, it's safe to say that The Hunting Wives remains in pre-production with Starz.

It doesn't seem like filming has started as they are still announcing cast members, although there is a possibility that filming will begin soon.

The Hunting Wives is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (Hightown), who is writing the show and will serve as showrunner. Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen, The Matrix) also serves as an executive producer for 3 Arts Entertainment. Plus, May Cobb will serve as an executive producer as her novel is turned into a television series.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment. Production is set to begin this Spring.

The Hunting Wives Episodes

Since the show is in pre-production currently, there isn't a lot of info surrounding the episodes of the series.

Much like other Starz shows, we know that there have been eight episodes ordered for The Hunting Wives.

The Hunting Wives Trailer

There is no trailer for The Hunting Wives at this moment.

Since we are still in cast announcements, it may be a while before we get a trailer for the show.

However, we're hoping to get a trailer by the end of this year.

The Hunting Wives Release Date

As with the trailer and episodes, there is no set release date for The Hunting Wives at this time.

If we get a trailer by the end of this year, we can assume that the show will air next year.

Will there be a Season 2 for The Hunting Wives?

At this time, it's unknown whether or not the series will air for a second season or if it's intended to be a limited series with only one season.

If Starz has the whole book play out in one season, there may not be a need for The Hunting Wives Season 2.

That said, if it goes well, Starz may insist on a second season, even if it means straying from the book's plot and/or creating an entirely new plot to run with.

Where to Watch The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives will air on Starz once it is released.

Starz is a Lionsgate company that focuses on amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.

What do you think about The Hunting Wives? Sound off in the comments below to let us know if you're looking forward to the series.

