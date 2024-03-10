10 Shows to Watch if You Loved Griselda

Netflix's Griselda is one of the best hits of 2024 so far, and there's a good reason that the show is breaking ground. Fans and critics alike have sung praises for the six-episode limited series.

The biographical crime drama tells the story of The Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco, who ruled the Miami underworld in the '70s and '80s and helped establish cocaine trade links between Colombia and the United States.

Sofia Vergara's role as the titular character is highly praised, and many want more to do with this crime drama. While we may not get more Griselda, there are several shows to watch that are similar to the series.

10. Weeds

Weeds is a funnier, lower-stakes version of Griselda, in a way. Hard times drive Nancy Botwin (Mary-Lousie Parker) into the marijuana trade. A widowed mother of two boys, this mom is willing to do anything for her family.

As the show progresses, she finds herself deeper and deeper into criminal activity. While it's not like Nancy is carrying out hits on anyone, she is clever, hard-working, and ambitious and gets better at the marijuana business every single day.

For those looking for a more lighthearted and humorous crime drama, stream Weeds on Hulu.

8. Hightown

Another great drama series is Hightown. The three-season show follows Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund), a person with a substance abuse disorder who works as a National Marine Fishers Service Agent near Cape Cod.

One day, she discovers a woman's body and informs the police, but she also starts her own investigation as to what happened to this woman. The investigation leads her to the black market of opioids and drug dealers.

While it's not a full-blown crime procedural, it does offer a big mystery tied to drug dealers with a thrilling crime drama story. Hightown can be watched on The Roku Channel or Starz.

7. Power

The award-winning crime drama Power has been popular for the last few years. It ran for six seasons and has several spin-offs, including Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force.

The series follows James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a dealer and nightclub owner who wants to leave the drug business behind and pursue his dream of owning a Fortune 500 business.

His family and friends aren't super supportive of his decision, and he struggles to find a balance between the illegal drug market and New York's upper-class society.

Similar to Griselda, Power takes a look at how the thirst for more power affects people. There are a lot of plot twists in the show and a lot of deep characters, which fans will find refreshing. Fans can stream Power on Hulu.

6. Tokyo Vice

Tokyo Vice follows Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), an American journalist who is hired at a Japanese newspaper. He befriends Hiroto Katagiri, a detective who investigates organized crime.

It doesn't take long for Jake to learn that he's not in Kansas anymore (okay, not in Missouri anymore) and that he has to be careful of what he writes about lest he become a target.

Tokyo Vice is based on the non-fiction book by Jake Adelstein, and the show does a great job of creating heightened tensions within the storyline.

Viewers can feel the constant danger that Jake is in while reporting on Tokyo's organized crime groups.

For those interested, Tokyo Vice is available to stream on Max.

5. Claws

Also set in Florida, Claws follows nail salon owner Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) and her employees as they launder money for a criminal outfit. At the same time, they're trying to set up their own independent illegal businesses.

Although the lifestyle constantly gets her in trouble, Desna is hooked and refuses to quit the business.

However, she does spend a lot of time taking care of her autistic brother, Dean.

Similarly to Griselda, Claws is incredible to watch for the scenery alone. The cinematography is stunning due to the colorful backdrops and sets. Additionally, the costume choices contribute to the color splash as the women are quite fashionable.

Claws can be streamed on Hulu.

4. Snowfall

Snowfall is another series that follows the cocaine epidemic in the '80s.

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows Franklin Saint (Samson Idris), a young man who becomes the head of a crime syndicate known as The Family, who supplies crack cocaine to the people of Los Angeles.

Given the similar subject matter, Snowfall would be a perfect watch for Griselda fans. Snowfall can be streamed on Hulu.

3. Narcos

Narcos is another perfect watch for those who are interested in Griselda and want more of the series.

Eric Newman produces both, so the storytelling is similar, and this series stars hot actors Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Wagner Moura (Civil War, Shining Girls).

Plus, Narcos follows the infamous Colombian narco-terrorist Pablo Escobar for the first two seasons.

Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar were both from Medellin and knew each other. However, after Escobar's death, the third season follows the Cali Cartel that takes over.

Narcos can be streamed on Netflix.

2. Ozark

Ozark is a terrific crime drama seeing Jason Bateman take on a more serious role as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor from Chicago.

Things go south when Marty's business partner steals $8 million from a Mexican drug cartel.

To save himself and his family, Marty tells the cartel he will launder $500 million in four years in the Missouri Ozarks.

The series is captivating and full of powerful women, including Marty's wife, Wendy (Laura Linney).

Ozark can be streamed on Netflix.

1. Queen of the South

Queen of the South is probably the closest series to Griselda out there. It follows Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) as she goes from a poor woman in Sinaloa, Mexico, to the biggest drug trafficker south of the United States.

Of course, not everything goes according to plan.

She has to leave Mexico after the death of her Sicario boyfriend and finds herself working for the estranged wife of the kingpin who is after her.

Griselda and Queen of the South have similar plots and protagonists, with each story focusing on women who flee from their home countries and settle in America.

Queen of the South can be streamed on Netflix, and if you decide to watch, you can follow along with our Queen of the South reviews to enhance your viewing experience!

Which series will you pick up next?

Let us know in the comments below.

In the meantime, stay tuned to TV Fanatic for the latest news on television.

Devin Piel, an entertainment news writer from the Midwest with a passion for true crime and binge-streaming the latest Netflix series, is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.