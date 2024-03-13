Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Librarian

Abbott Elementary's strongest element is its characters.

Quinta Brunson has created a group of multi-dimensional characters who are great individually. Watching them work as a team, though, is like watching a ballet.

This week on Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 7, it's all about relationship dynamics.

The episode primarily focuses on the relationships between Barbara and Janine, as well as Melissa and Jacob. A few different things are going on that put a strain on everyone.

Since the characters on this show are so strong, the chemistry between them is out of this world. They navigate complicated issues together like professionals, and we love to see it.

First, we find out that Melissa will rent out her spare room to try and make some extra money. She quips that she needs the cash now that she's paying full price for vending machine snacks, a nod to her ex-boyfriend.

She also jokes that her "terrible financial decision" -- becoming a teacher -- has contributed to her need for a secondary source of income.

Melissa is excited to share that she's been chatting with a prospective tenant, "Lester," who seems like a perfect fit.

Barbara shares her fears about Melissa interacting with strangers and inviting them into her home, but Melissa reassures her that she's safe.

Soon, Jacob comes in and shares that he's stoked about the new rental he's found, which is going to be a perfect fit for his needs and budget.

Everyone quickly puts two and two together, and it's revealed that Jacob is "Lester," and now he and Melissa have to decide if they should cohabitate.

Janine and Manny (he's back! Finally!) are at Abbott to announce a thrilling new library program that Janine is spearheading: the school is getting a librarian. Everyone reacts joyfully to the news.

Side note: this is a really good issue to tackle for the show, given that many underfunded schools are lacking in luxuries -- like librarians or counselors -- that other schools take for granted.

As usual, Abbott Elementary is taking on a difficult topic without turning the show into something tragic.

Meanwhile, Jacob officially moves into Melissa's house, and while it's a little awkward at first, that passes quickly. They discover they share a favorite TV show, and the bonding begins.

How fun is that, by the way?

As Melissa and Jacob start watching the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the two of them realize they have several things in common.

It's somehow comforting to watch their friendship evolve into something so wholesome. It kind of makes you think about your own best friend, you know?

Over at the school, Barbara runs into an issue when she tries to take some books from the library, but Ms. Inez, the new librarian, makes her go through the proper checkout process.

Barbara ends up not being able to borrow the books she wants, and she's not happy about it.

Janine: Why weren't they allowed to check out books?

Barbara: Because the library is booked out like some new hip restaurant with a hostess that has no respect for the patrons that came before they started charging $25 to set your drink on fire. Permalink: Why weren't they allowed to check out books?

Permalink: Why weren't they allowed to check out books?

Janine promises to fix Barbara's issues and emphasizes how much she respects and idolizes her mentor. She really wants the program to work for everyone, but especially Barbara.

As it turns out, the program works excellently for everyone else. Janine gets great feedback from the other teachers, especially Gregory.

There are some other issues at play with Barbara. Her feelings are hurt when her students say they prefer Ms. Inez to read to them. It's becoming clear that her problems with Ms. Inez and the library program are personal.

At work, Melissa and Jacob struggle to keep their friendship a secret because they don't want their colleagues to act weird around them.

In a hilarious moment that is disproportionately dramatic, Mr. Johnson catches them sharing memes and calls them out for being friends.

Mr. Johnson: You two are friends.

Jacob: Please don't tell anyone; we're not ready for people to know.

Mr. Johnson: Alright, but this is a dangerous game you're playing. Permalink: This is a dangerous game you're playing.

Permalink: This is a dangerous game you're playing.

Jacob and Melissa ask Mr. Johnson to keep their secret, and he agrees, so they go back to pretending.

Manny and Janine have a conversation after Barbara tells them that the library program is a waste of time and calls it a distraction.

Janine says they should blow off Barbara's opinion since the program is working for everyone else -- which is clearly hard for her because of how much she respects Barbara.

But Manny tells Janine that the district, which is striving to prioritize teachers' opinions (especially veteran teachers like Barbara), will likely put a lot of stock in Barbara's feedback. Basically, the program is as good as dead.

Gregory gives Janine sound advice about the situation, basically telling her that she needs to remember that Barbara's opinion isn't the most important thing in the world.

Janine resolves to confront Barbara about the program and her feelings.

Janine standing up for herself with Barbara is a pretty incredible moment of bravery for our main character.

She's generally a people-pleaser anyway, and confrontation is difficult for her. Standing up to a mentor or someone she perceives as an authority figure is a massive feat for Janine.

It pays off because, as it turns out, Barbara also has a great deal of respect for Janine. Ultimately, she gives good feedback on the program.

As for Melissa and Jacob, they ultimately own up to their friendship, expecting a huge reaction from their colleagues.

The way they come clean about being friends is another moment of ultra-dramatic hilarity. The reaction they get is underwhelming because, well, no one cares that they're friends.

Once again, Abbott Elementary delivered a fantastic episode.

Exploring character relationships is always a good time, especially when it results in finding out more about the characters outside of school.

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.