Elisabeth Moss Kicks Butt in FX's The Veil Trailer

Fans of Alias should be very excited about the upcoming spy thriller The Veil, starring Elisabeth Moss.

Moss, who has played many headstrong and intelligent women, is a perfect fit to pick up the mantle dropped by Sydney Bristow.

A trailer for the upcoming FX series reveals, "MI6 Agent Imogen Salter is used in very high-level situations, but she's known to be erratic and unpredictable."

Whether playing Peggy on Mad Men or June Osborne on The Handmaid's Tale, Moss has a knack for stepping into the shoes of erratic, unpredictable, highly competent, intelligent women who often put their male counterparts to shame.

Starring Moss, FX's The Veil is a spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert potential disaster.

Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah, and Josh Charles also star.

The Veil is written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, FX's Taboo), the series is executive produced by Knight alongside Di Novi Pictures' Denise Di Novi, and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner.

When a plan arises to kill half a million people, Imogen is called in by the US Government to befriend and get information from an extremely intelligent target on the Turkish border.

"I've played so many people in my life, I don't know where I belong anymore," Imogen says.

Moss seems like the least likely person to become an action hero, but she's proven her value in many unexpected ways.

Much like Imogen Salter, Moss can morph into a hundred different strangers and take us along for the ride.

From character to character, what never subsides is her steely gaze that is sure to haunt her foes. Moss has perfected a look that others could only hope to emulate.

The spy genre is making a comeback on TV, and we're so here for it.

While we don't know when to expect The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 (its last), this is sure to keep us on our toes while we wait.

Take a look at the trailer, and let us know if you think we should bring you weekly coverage of this exciting addition to the FX lineup!

The Veil premieres with two episodes on April 30, only on Hulu.

