Ghosts Renewed for Season 4 at CBS

Ghosts has secured an early Season 4 renewal at CBS.

Ghosts Season 3 is still airing on CBS and Paramount+, but it's going so well that Season 4 has been announced already.

Ghosts Season 4 renewal comes along with the news that Fire Country has been renewed for the 2024-2025 season as well.

"Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors, and an ever-growing fan base," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season."

We're certainly ready for more of the hit comedy to air, and CBS knows that fans are what keeps the show going.

According to CBS, Ghosts is averaging over 10.2 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing, up +2% from last year.

Overall, streaming viewership is up +64% year over year.

Plus, Ghosts ranked as the #1 comedy on Paramount+ last month.

Ghosts Season 3 premiere was the series' most-watched episode ever on a Live+SD basis.

Ghosts airs on Thursdays at 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT.

Since Season 3 is not finished airing, we can't say for sure what to expect for Ghosts Season 4.

However, we do know that a new face has joined the house from the most recent episode.

The Halloween-themed episode brought some hilarious moments to viewers, as well as some frustration among the ghostly crew.

We did at least learn that Flower is not gone -- she's simply stuck in a well and has no way out.

While it's not ideal, we know that she can come back in the future, so things aren't totally done between her and Thor.

Funny enough, Pete gets reunited with his adulterous ex-wife Carol, though we're not sure that he's so happy about it.

Carol showed up at Sam and Jay's Halloween party with a box of donut holes. Not donuts, because she hates donuts.

While snacking in the kitchen, she chokes and dies, though she's completely unaware that she has died.

Sam has a whole conversation with Carol's ghost in front of new friends Sasha and Nico, who are now convinced that Sam is crazy because they can't see Carol's ghost.

In a hilarious twist, they discover Carol's body and are convinced that Jay has killed her, and it doesn't help when he comes back inside with a shovel.

Sam realizes what has happened when Pete shows up, and Carol and Pete can see each other, with the crew erupting in screams.

Sasha and Nico take this opportunity to duck out of the party, likely to never return to Woodstone.

Now, Carol is trapped at Woodstone as well, and she isn't quite sure about the logistics of being a ghost.

How is that she can sit on furniture but she can also walk through walls? She's not sure. Honestly, neither are we!

