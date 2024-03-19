Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Bailey Brings Back Her Five Rules in Nostalgic Premiere!

The milestone 20th season of Grey's Anatomy kicked off on a strong note.

There was so much to love about Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 1, which saw Meredith dropping by, Nick making a big move, and the interns coming after some serious fire.

The hour also revealed Teddy's fate, Jolink's bliss, and a wonderfully twisted case that took us (and Simone and Lucas) on a ride.

We're kicking off our first Round Table of the season with TV Fanatics Haley Whitmire White, Lucy Peel, and Jasmine Blu.

We discuss Mer finding a workaround for her new findings, the new tension between Simone and Lucas, Teddy's fight for her life, Jolink's happiness, and so much more. Join the conversation below!

How do you feel about Mer roping Amelia into her Alzheimer's theory and research?

Haley: I love, love, love anything that brings Meredith Grey and Amelia together.

Their relationship had so many ups and downs, and so much of it revolved around Derek. I get that he's the reason they even know each other, but I'm a big fan of anything that passes the Bechdel test, so Mer and Amelia bonding over work is perfect.

Lucy: It was Mer's only option. It's too much of a third rail for her politically and she has to make nice to Catherine and the foundation, but Amelia gives her a way out.

Also, it seems like a way to honor Derek's memory too, but continuing his research into Alzheimer's, even if it goes in a different direction.

Jasmine: Amelia and Mer have had a rocky road with their relationship, but I always loved the trio of sisters (including Maggie). I thought this was her best route, and I love Lucy's point about honoring Derek's memory! I hadn't even considered that angle, but it's true, and it makes me love this more.

What are your thoughts on Teddy's fight for her life? Was Amelia the right person to comfort and support Owen?

Haley: This is not going to be a popular opinion, but I don't like Teddy Altman, and I REALLY don't like Owen. I won't go as far as to wish death on either of them, but if they could just be gently written out, I wouldn't cry about it.

I'm not connected to Teddy (especially since the affair with Koracick), so her health emergency just wasn't much of a nail-biter to me.

I've despised Owen since he tried to guilt Cristina Yang out of having an abortion and then screamed at her about it at Zola's birthday party, so it's been building for a while.

That said, he and Amelia are much better friends than they ever were as a couple.

I adore Amelia, and she's always going out of her way to be an incredible friend to everyone around her, so I can't imagine anyone better to be there for Owen while he was worrying about Teddy.

Lucy: Wow, Haley, tell us how you really feel!

It was a bit of a non-event for me, too, but mainly because Kim Raver's contract was for the whole season, albeit a short one, so I didn't think they'd kill her off.

There was too much time spent on Owen and his facial expressions while he was waiting for her to come out of surgery.

Amelia is not my favorite person. I know she's been through a lot (I watched Private Practice), but she's self-centered, and I hate what she did to Link.

That being said, Amelia was probably the only person who could comfort and support Owen. She knows him better than anyone else in the hospital. Although she seemed to poke him really hard, and I'm not sure what that was about.

Jasmine: Both of you are coming in hot! I love it, though!

I agree with a lot of what you said, Lucy. There were zero stakes with the Teddy thing because we already knew Kim Raver was sticking around, so I found myself waiting to get back to the other storylines.

But then, I have felt that way with the pairing for a while, especially since the new interns, who I fully enjoy more than some of the other characters now.

Amelia and Owen are so much better as friends, and I love that friendship when it's highlighted. I especially loved when she brought up Derek.

How entertaining was the driverless car case? What did you like or dislike about it?

Haley: I'm pretty freaked out by the notion of driverless cars, and this episode did not help. It was entertaining, but in a "No, no, no, this is horrible, make it stop" kind of way.

I found the passenger's obsession with the car a little over the top. Oh, and Blue running in to pop the tire was great, but like...no one else thought of this??

We have several surgeons here, some of them award-winning. Truly, these are some of the brightest minds in the world, and no one else thought to try something to stop the car physically?

Lucy: I'm totally on the same page here. The case was actually terrifying; I mean, it certainly seems like it could happen. Bailey and Meredith were hilarious trying to talk to Lucas and Simone inside the ambulance, the passenger, and everyone else who tried to help.

And while I understood the guy's point about driverless cars not being subject to road rage and feelings and distractions, the car could have killed him and everyone else. It makes the future of driving pretty scary.

Jasmine: You couldn't pay me cold, hard cash to step foot in a driverless car. And after seeing that, my point stands.

The whole situation was PEAK Grey's Anatomy, and I loved that. My favorite part was Blue stabbing the tire. I really can't believe no one else even considered that. Also, it reminded me so much of when Casey Parker shocked the keypad.

Simone and Lucas have already hit their angst era. Discuss your thoughts on their relationship and their fallout from Sam's death.

Haley: Oh, boy, here we go again. This show loves a good "will-they-won't-they." I ship Simone and Lucas, and I hope they can get their acts together because they're cute.

They both need to grow up a little and get their priorities straight. One of these days, a Grey's couple will learn to put work first when they're, you know, at work.

I don't know if they'll come back from Simone blaming Lucas for Sam's death, though. What she told him about how she can't lose another patient because of Lucas was really harsh.

I see Lucas as kind of a puppy dog character who is trying his best to do well on his own merits but has coasted on his family's success his whole life, so he doesn't know how to make it on his own.

He's struggling, and Simone's words probably felt like a kick to the gut when he thought she was one person who saw him as competent and capable.

Lucy: It's funny; I think Lucas is really coming into his own ever since Tessa's death last season when he realized he needed to trust his gut.

Lucas' instinct is to help people. He didn't hesitate when the EMT asked for his help. By contrast, Sam's death may have made Simone more cautious, which may not benefit her in the long run, and she doesn't trust Lucas, which will cause problems.

She can't seem to separate her feelings for Lucas when they're at the hospital, as Haley said. Simone clearly needs some time after her breakup with Trey, and the sexy time in the on-call room didn't help either of them.

Jasmine: I love Simone and Lucas, so I'm here for all the angst between them, and I know they'll make it out of it on the other side.

Simone rushed into things with Lucas too quickly, and she should've taken a beat after breaking up with her fiance. Her head isn't in the right place right now, and Sam's death has only compounded that.

I agree that Lucas seems to be coming into his own a bit more, and he now feels less like the wide-eyed puppy dog. He's shifting from feeling a bit like George O'Malley to more like Alex.

I'm also worried about Simone blaming Lucas for her choices and leading with fear while practicing medicine. We'll see her hesitancy and caution interfere, which won't be good.

Were Bailey and Mer too easygoing with the interns? Was Nick too hard on them?

Haley: Listen, I'm going to level with you. Every intern class since Lexie's has had it so easy! Remember back in the day when the attendings and residents used to strike fear in the hearts of the interns?

I'm not saying it's cool to be cruel to your subordinates (or to sleep with them, cough, cough), but these interns don't know how good they've got it.

Was Nick a little hard on them? Sure, but they did royally mess up. They all have a lot to learn.

I don't think Bailey and Mer were too easygoing. In the moment, Simone and Lucas didn't need berating; they needed to be coached through what they were doing.

It reminded me of George performing heart surgery in the elevator all those years ago. Burke was a tough teacher, but he knew he needed to be gentle with George in that moment.

Lucy: Interns need supervision. Haven't they learned anything?

As Bailey reminded Meredith, they cut the LVAD wire, and Meredith definitely intubated a DNR patient.

Nick wasn't around, and the other attendings failed them (more on that below), so yes, Nick was way too hard on them; what happened was unfortunate, but they didn't have a choice.

I'm not sure Nick was ever the right person to run the program; he clearly cares, but he always seems angry. This intern class has gelled nicely, but now they need a strong hand and an excellent teacher to guide them, and who better than Bailey?!

Jasmine: Nick was my favorite because he's just not used to how things roll at Grey Sloan, and he was flabbergasted and flummoxed the entire time while Bailey and Mer were so unfazed. You know, just another day at Grey Sloan!

I also love that Mer sometimes forgets how unhinged she and her class were, and Bailey is always around to humble her. All reactions were reasonable and fell in line with the characters.

I also like Nick. He's a great mentor to these second-chance interns.

That said, Bailey is back, baby! I'm so thrilled about her taking up this role again. M.A.G.Y.K. has been the closest class to feeling like M.A.G.I.C., so I love that they're leaning into the nostalgia even more with Bailey mentoring them. She'll get them into shape.

Does Yasuda have a valid point about Jo (and other attendings, etc) not showing up when they needed them?

Haley: The attendings' whole job is to show up and teach the interns. And when something goes wrong, they're supposed to be in charge.

Remember when Jackson left a screw in a patient, but Callie took the blame for it with the patient's family because she was the attending?

What about when Meredith let Lexie remove that patient's tumor without Derek, leaving the patient unable to speak, and Derek took responsibility?

So yes, the attendings are supposed to show up. They're supposed to answer their pages. There's really no excuse for interns being left to do anything alone. Yasuda is right to be upset.

Lucy: Agreed. I loved seeing the fire from Yasuda. Helm's standing up for her gave her the backbone to tell Jo what she needed to hear. And she was 100% right. I hope the other attendings understand that as well.

Jasmine: Yasuda going off on Jo was one of my favorite scenes of the hour. Considering how the intern program failed, and they had to work so hard to become a teaching hospital again and get people there, it's wild that attendings went back to letting the interns down like this.

I was so proud of Yasuda. She was 100% correct, and Jo (and everyone, honestly) needed to hear that.

Jolink is becoming the new "It" couple. How do you feel about this pairing and Jo finally finding real happiness?

Haley: I kind of love them together. I do get frustrated when friendships between men and women always turn romantic. But this show has had plenty of platonic relationships between folks of different genders, so I'm not bothered by Jo and Link hooking up.

I know Link loves Jo, and he knows her better than anyone. They both deserve to be happy.

I'm still furious about how Alex left the show and how he became yet another person to abandon Jo, so I hope that Link and Jo are end game. If he abandons her, too, I'm going to riot.

Lucy: I've had my ups and downs with Jo, but if anyone deserves to be ridiculously happy, it's her. I absolutely adore Link, and I would love nothing more for them to be blissfully happy together with Scout and Luna for the rest of eternity.

But after 19 seasons, we all know too well that long-lasting couples may start happy and end happy (although I can't think of any couple like that), but they will get put through the wringer somewhere in the middle.

I, for one, am hoping for some bumps in the road but for the doctor with the Disney princess eyes to get her happy ending with Thor.

Jasmine: I was hard on them in my review, probably because I'm not particularly invested in the relationship. But they both deserve happiness, and I'm glad they found that.

Grey's is going to Grey's, but for now, they seem to have a healthy thing going on with great communication. What more can you ask for, right?

What was your favorite moment and/or storyline from "We've Only Just Begun?" What are you most excited about exploring further this season?

Haley: Without a doubt, my favorite moment of the episode was when Bailey walked in to greet the interns, saying, "I have five rules."

YES, YES, YES! This is what I'm talking about. If anyone can get these interns into fighting shape, it's Bailey.

I hate that she's not Chief of Surgery anymore, but at least she's going back to something we know she's incredible at.

Bailey won't go too easy on these interns, but she'll be compassionate and gentle when she needs to be. She's the perfect person to take over for Nick.

Lucy: Haley, you took the words right out of my mouth.

IZZIE: "Hi! I'm Isobel Stevens, but everyone just calls me Izzie."

MIRANDA: "I have five rules. Memorize them. Rule number one, don't bother sucking up. I already hate you, that's not gonna change." Permalink: Hi! I'm Isobel Stevens, but everyone just calls me Izzie. I ...

Permalink: Hi! I'm Isobel Stevens, but everyone just calls me Izzie. I ...

Jasmine: YES!!! One thousand percent, yes! I was smiling like an idiot. I may have even cheered when Bailey came in and said that. So, iconic. I'm living for all the callbacks!

Is there anything else you'd like to add or address?

Haley: Schmidt is one of my favorite Grey's characters, and he's been through a lot. He's come a long way since dropping his glasses into a body cavity, but it's clear that he still feels like he has a lot to prove.

Watching when attendings are mean to him is hard for me! I'm hopeful that we'll see his confidence continue to blossom.

Lucy: I am very proud of Richard for taking his sobriety so seriously. His relationship with Miranda has always been one of the best on the show, and her support for him is perfect.

I'd also like to see Winston with a solid storyline this season. He knocked it out of the park in treating Teddy, so something on the personal side?

Jasmine: I know how popular it is to hate on Owen, but no one will ever say that man doesn't go to bat for his child and serve as their biggest advocate.

Even amid a crisis worrying about Teddy, he still let Leo know that they could wear whatever they wanted no matter what grandma said, and I love Owen as a dad.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics! Do you agree with us? Do you disagree? Let us know in the comments below!

