Lockerbie: Netflix Limited Series Casts Merritt Wever, Suits' Patrick J. Adams In Lead Roles

An upcoming Netflix/BBC limited series about real-life tragedy has added some well-known stars to its cast.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick J. Adams, Merritt Wever, and Connor Swindells are the latest actors to join the cast of Lockerbie.

The six-part series will center around the December 1988 terrorist attack on Pan Am Flight 103 from Frankfurt to Detroit.

The flight was bombed 38 minutes after take-off, exploding over Lockerbie, Scotland, and killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew members.

“It was the worst-ever terror attack on British soil and the first major one on U.S. citizens,” Netflix and the BBC explained in a press release.

The outlets went on to reveal that the series will center around the attack and the ensuing investigation, a collaborative effort between American and Scottish intelligence agencies.

“The six-part series is based on the real events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and the joint Scottish-U.S. investigation which sought to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement continued.

“Lockerbie will focus on the investigation into the crash on both sides of the Atlantic and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones.

"From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the U.S. and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the drama takes us right up to the most recent indictment at the end of 2022.”

No specifics have been offered with regard to Wever, Adams, or Swindells' roles, but it appears that all will be playing lead roles in the "factual drama."

The stars will be joined by Peter Mullan, Tony Curran, Lauren Lyle, Andrew Rothney, Phyllis Logan, Parker Sawyers, James Harkness, Khalid Laith, and Amanda Drew, all of whom were mentioned in today's announcement.

Adams is best known for his role on Suits and is having a moment these days thanks to the series' revived popularity on Netflix, as well as his recent T-Mobile commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Wever is a veteran character actor who's received rave reviews for her roles on Nurse Jackie, The Walking Dead, Godless, and Unbelievable.

And Swindells is best known for his lead role on the recent Netflix series Sex Education, as well as his appearance in last year's Barbie.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you looking forward to this intense-sounding take on the true crime miniseries? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.