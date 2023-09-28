Suits: Patrick J. Adams Apologizes for Throwback Social Media Post During SAG-AFTRA Strike

Patrick J. Adams is speaking out about an "embarrassing oversight" on social media.

The Suits star had shared behind-the-scenes of the hit legal drama on social media.

Promoting shows during the SAG-AFTRA strike is discouraged.

Adams removed the social media posts and issued a statement with an apology.

"The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections," the actor wrote.

"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry."

"So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong," the Mike Ross actor concluded his post.

Members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July 13, 2023, as the actors seek fair compensation for their work from the AMPTP.

The Writers Guild of America Strike ended this week after almost 150 days.

An end to the SAG-AFTRA strike could be in sight as negotiations are set to get back underway on October 2, 2023.

Suits has staged a rare renaissance in popularity throughout the strikes after being added to Netflix.

The series has been setting Nielsen streaming chart records for weeks, proving there's still an audience for the show four years after its ending.

As a result of the streaming numbers, there has been speculation that a reboot or revival could come to pass because many more people are aware of the show by now.

"Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works," series creator Aaron Korsh recently wrote on X.

"Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…"

The series did birth Pearson, a Gina Torres-led spinoff, but lasted just one season.

There's no telling whether a comeback for that show could be on the table, but we'd have to see streaming statistics.

There's no telling why Suits is lighting up the streaming charts, but there's a good chance it could have something to do with Meghan Markle being a part of the cast.

Korsh recently stunned fans by revealing that the royal family had a say in the events of an episode in which Markle's Rachel Zane was supposed to say the word, "Poppycock."

"They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.'"

"So, we had to change it to 'bulls–t' instead of 'poppycock,' and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show," he recalled.

"There was maybe one or two more things [the royal family changed], but I can't remember."

Korsh added that he wasn't aware how the royals were getting the scripts in advance, but felt it was "a little irritating" to have people actively vetoing parts of the script.

"Any time that anybody tells you that you can't do what you want to do, [being irritated is] your initial reaction," Korsh says.

