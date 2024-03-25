The Bachelor Meets 9-1-1 In New Crossover Promo!

Incoming crossover, 9-1-1 fans! And it's looking like it will be quite the doozy!

9-1-1 is no stranger to a crossover, as the 118 headed to Austin, Texas, during 9-1-1 Season 4 to aid the folks of the 126 as they battled a raging wildfire.

And while that crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star was inevitable, with the two series existing in the same universe, this upcoming crossover is more unexpected but looks like a ton of fun.

When 9-1-1 made the move to ABC, many wondered if the 118 would show up on one of the hit series currently airing on the network.

Maybe the 118 would end up working the scene of an accident that saw some members from The Rookie stopping by.

Or perhaps Athena would be working a case and needed unique medical advice that somehow had her in contact with someone at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Better yet, a national teaching conference sees Janine, Gregory, Melissa, Jacob, and Barbara travel to Los Angeles, and they have to be evacuated from a building for a MINOR incident and run into our favorite first responders!

It's actually a need to see Ava interact with the 118 now.

Look, it's television! Anything is possible with enough imagination.

9-1-1 is known for its outrageously entertaining and sometimes off-the-wall emergencies, and 9-1-1 Season 7 hasn’t been any different.

Starting with some of the most action-packed installments you'll ever see on broadcast television, this season has enthralled audiences. And once the cruise ship saga ends, we can anticipate some exciting times ahead.

While 9-1-1 may be new to ABC, The Bachelor is not.

The IT Girl of reality television, The Bachelor, has entertained the masses for almost twenty years. So, if you think about it, it's the perfect series to mix with 9-1-1 and welcome it into the ABC family.

Joey Graziadei just finished his Bachelor season, but he'll have another chance to get in front of the camera when he shows up on 9-1-1 for the series milestone 100th episode!

There are a lot of possibilities for this emergency, as you'll see in the teaser promo.

The whole 118 looks to be on the scene, and alongside Joey is host Jesse Palmer and some contestants.

With Joey leaning over Chimney's shoulder to check in on someone, perhaps we'll see a contestant find themselves in some trouble.

But with the 118 on the scene, they'll surely make sure all is right in the world fairly quickly!

Not much is known about the 100th episode, but coming off the heels of the cruise disaster, we expect things to return to normal. Well, normal in the way things can be for the 118 and company.

As Oliver Stark told us in our exclusive interview, it's poised to be a lighthearted affair, and we can't wait to see where this Bachelor emergency fits into everything.

Check out the clip below and let us know in the comments what you expect from this crossover and what show you'd like to see 9-1-1 connect with next!

The blockbuster three-part premiere finishes up with 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 3 on March 28th. And you can watch 9-1-1 on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is a lover of all things TV. Follow her on X.