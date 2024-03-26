Will Trent Season 2 Episode 4 Review: It’s Easier to Handcuff a Human Being

Everyone has inner demons, but they usually don't visualize them as an actual monster.

However, on Will Trent Season 2 Episode 4, Will and Faith investigated an abduction that involved a Boo Hag, a spirit that drained souls. Both Will and Amanda scoffed at the idea of myths and evil spirits and wanted to arrest a real suspect.

Even though the time assumed they found a likely suspect, they quickly learned more secrets of the past and what the Boo Hag truly represented.

The series has explored superstitious myths before, but in this case, they explored the significance of these Gullah-Geechee myths to Faith and Will. It showed their differences and how Will looks for evidence, while Faith believes in cultural importance.

A seven-foot tree monster named the Boo Hag seemed like something parents would make up to scare their children from playing in graveyards versus an actual monster. But Alex, the witness, insisted it was a monster.

The local Mathis sheriff mentioned that a Boo Hag was blamed every time someone went missing. Faith bought the local myth more than Will and actually grew angry, and these Gullah-Geechee myths were part of her culture.

The series hasn't explored much about Faith, but her belief in cultural myths, legends, and ghosts has been consistent, and so has Will's need to see concrete evidence. It made perfect sense that Will assumed the drunk teens thought a bush was a monster.

That was until something grabbed him.

RJ confirmed Alex's story and accused a Geechee woman named Erica of involvement. Everyone called her the town witch, and she gave the wrong impression with the weapons in her home.

She wasn't evil at all but a kind guardian to a runaway abused teen. Once Will learned the truth about her and what a Boo Hag represented, he made amends with her.

The more Will and Faith dug into this case, the more holes they found with the current case and another missing teen from 2016. Faith thought they were connected since Ken worked for Erica years ago.

Boo Hag is just the name for the thing that haunts us, and we all have something. Sexual assault, mental illness, addiction, and trauma -- those are real demons. Will Permalink: Boo Hag is just the name for the thing that haunts us, and we all have something. Sexual...

Permalink: Boo Hag is just the name for the thing that haunts us, and we all have something. Sexual...

They were, but not in the way anyone would have guessed. Ken was like Will as a young teen, being abused and missing lots of school to hide the evidence. Working with Erica was his safe haven; she taught him how to heal his injuries.

However, like Will, Ken didn't trust people and he lived in a cave in the woods instead. He saw what happened that night in the graveyard and could nurse Nicole and Alex back to health.

It disgusted me that Bradley thought winning Alex's girlfriend and raping her was a game. When RJ tired of it and wanted to reveal the truth, Bradley disposed of him, too. He's the real monster.

Dealing with the Boo Hag monster brought back some of Will's buried secrets. He kept seeing flashbacks of his pre-teen self, which worsened after he saw Percy and asked him for contact info for his new uncle.

Will: It’s a personal matter. He’s my uncle.

Percy: Ah, the biological family. I went down that rabbit hole. Sometimes it’s better not knowing.

Permalink: Ah, the biological family. I went down that rabbit hole. Sometimes it’s better not knowing.

Permalink: Ah, the biological family. I went down that rabbit hole. Sometimes it’s better not knowing.

Seeing some more of Will's foster brothers fleshed out this story, but he quickly ushered Percy out when he brought up their foster dad, Sleeveless Jack, which seemed like Jack did something to Will.

It wasn't until later that Will finally revealed to Faith that Sleeveless Jack killed his wife, and Will can't remember how much he witnessed. He thought he was going crazy, which Faith reassured him he wasn't. I'm unsure if he needs to remember that.

Connecting with his uncle may help, and Nico was kind enough to help draft some letters, but since he couldn't read them, those only made him break down again. Will needs a win.

Faith had a win since Luke traveled to the inn to see her. Those two are cute but competitive when solving cases.

It was apparent Luke cared for her, though, since he flirted with her in front of Will, and their banter was adorable.

He cooks, too. Hopefully, we'll see some cute domestic scenes as these lighter moments are needed.

If you love the Real Housewives franchise, you probably loved Michael and Angie's storyline. I never pegged him as a reality tv junkie, but women love that type of television, so it makes sense if he shared that with Gina.

It was both amusing and disheartening that Michael thought solving Margarita Royale's murder would win him, Gina, back. His marriage wasn't a reality show. He was a little too excited that a parking valet could prove this case was murder and not an accident.

Angie: And now our valet is saying she was murdered?

Michael: Yes, he was the first one at the scene, and apparently, Margarita’s dying words were that bitch pushed me.

Permalink: Yes, he was the first one at the scene, and apparently, Margarita’s dying words were that...

Permalink: Yes, he was the first one at the scene, and apparently, Margarita’s dying words were that...

Even though Angie theorized the ladies would behave differently in real life, they were just as catty as they were on the Ex-Wives of Atlanta. Each had issues with Margarita, and it still felt like a reality show.

Adela disliked Margarita since Margarita slept with her ex, while Shanitra felt Margarita owed her because she was the brains behind Margarita's tequila business.

Luckily, Angie also possessed the brains because Michael was too starstruck to be very helpful. She deduced from a recording that Shanitra was the one who pushed Margarita and tried to make a deal with her.

As sad as it was to watch Michael fall apart because Gina left him, watching a case like this was entertaining. Watching him juggle being a single dad and his career will be interesting. Having him and Will break down near the end was a choice.

The series teased a bigger Amanda-centric mystery with those threats. Since Amanda used to be a cop, she has probably made some enemies, but is this professional or personal related?

Since a man wants her to pay, it's as likely related to a former case she and Evelyn worked on as it concerns her past with Will.

While she wasn't concerned initially, that message in the elevator rattled her. We're excited to learn more about Amanda Wagner; hopefully, there will be flashbacks.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. Do you believe in superstitious myths? Did you enjoy the deep dive into Will's past?

What are your thoughts on Faith and Luke so far? Are you excited to learn more about Amanda's story?

Let us know in the comments.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.