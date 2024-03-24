Will Trent Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Another Superstitious Myth Connects to the Past

We’ve been waiting for this! Will Trent is back after a short hiatus?

Since the character-centrics started in Season 2, many fans have wondered when the series would delve into Amanda or Faith’s stories more.

Well, spoilers for Will Trent Season 2 Episode 4 tease that the GBI investigates a small town haunted by a “Boo Hag” that killed three young people in the woods. Amanda also senses impending danger.

Will Trent has always enjoyed exploring the supernatural in small towns. In Will Trent Season 1 Episode 3, the series explored how the dead became ghosts at the bottom of Lake Lanier.

Just like the last time, Faith is the one that believes in these myths and legends. Only this time, the “Boo Hag” is the suspect, not the victim.

The promo suggests that four young people went into the woods to party, and only one young man survived to report it. Both he and Faith referred to the monster as a “Boo Hag,” a spirit that drains souls.

Initially, Will scoffs at this idea and thinks there has to be a real criminal out there until a slew of dead blackbirds land by Faith’s house.

It appears Faith’s storyline arc may be kicking up a notch since Luke is seen at her place. Perhaps she has started mixing romance and pleasure.

The “Boo Hag” resembles a scarecrow since it’s tall, covered in moss, and has rough skin like a tree. It seemed like a myth you’d tell your children so they’d behave and not wander into the forest unsupervised.

However, Will starts believing in these superstitious myths when he finds a possible one in the woods.

While the GBI thinks they found a probable suspect, more connections to the past pop up. This is a common trope for Will Trent, which happened with Sherrif Josie’s connection to the suspects in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 3.

This local cop may be dirty and hiding secrets or protecting someone, too. That also happens frequently on Will Trent.

It also occurred in the Will Trent Season 1 finale when the GBI realized their murder victims had their mouths and eyes sewn shut, precisely like a case Amanda worked on years ago.

Could the “Boo Hag” case also be connected to something in Amanda’s past, and the killer is trying to send her a message? One of the other spoilers teases that Amanda senses that she’s in danger so they could be related.

If Amanda really is in danger, will that speed up the reconciliation between her and Will? Their relationship has only begun to thaw, but seeing someone you love in danger changes perspective, no matter how angry you are.

Will must learn something about Amanda’s past or his own that triggers him because he decides to start searching for his uncle. Amanda has always been the pivotal role model in Will’s life, and women like Angie and Faith surround him.

This season has been about Will’s evolution and learning who he is, and the series has only scratched the surface of that. We’ve seen more flashbacks, but there’s more to learn about Will’s childhood and who he wants to be now.

Obviously, James was not a good influence on Will, so hopefully, we will soon meet his Uncle Antonio and see if he’ll be a better role model.

Do you know who has better-influenced people in Will Trent Season 2? Angie. It looks like she kept her promise to stay in touch with Crystal and that the teen is thriving.

While Angie would make a great teen mentor, hopefully, she won’t overdo it. Angie needs to get Crystal into a stable situation, and hopefully, they’ll cover it because she’s so much like Angie.

She was sexually abused and abandoned by her mother. Crystal was an important character, and I’m excited to see where they’ll take her storyline with Angie. Hopefully, she’ll be a regularly recurring character.

Angie and Michael are teaming up to solve another fun murder -- this time, a TV star was murdered. That hits close to home since it could be a notorious star everyone wanted gone, and they could have many suspects.

Since one of their suspects appears to be laughing instead of crying, they either share some funny stories or the suspect is happy that the actor is gone. It’s generally in bad taste to laugh that soon after someone dies, and Angie and Michael look shocked.

Both cases this week will have some levity in them and return to character arcs. With how much time Angie and Michael are spending together, hopefully, the show isn’t teasing a potential romance.

These two work better as friends and supportive partners.

Have you missed the series the last few weeks? What are you most excited to see on "It's Easier to Handcuff a Human Being?"

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.