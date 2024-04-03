Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 5 Spoilers: Jamie Reagan Begins a New Mission While His Sister is Tapped To Investigate a Federal Crime

You didn't think Jamie would stay home, did you?

After his last dangerous assignment, he took a break to check out Henry's podcast opportunity, but he's back on the job on Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 5.

This time, he's not undercover, but his mission may not be any less dangerous.

Blue Bloods has focused intensely on Jamie's missions during Season 14. For most of the season, he's been working undercover to bust a sex trafficking ring while Eddie and the rest of the family tried not to worry about him.

Now he's embarking on another mission that would make a perfect crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime if only both shows were on the same network!

According to spoilers, Jamie will be working on busting a drug trafficking ring that involves rival gangs. It doesn't get much more dangerous than that!

Jamie Could Get Caught in the Crossfire

It's doubtful Jamie will get shot since that already happened on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1. Blue Bloods rarely repeats plot points, especially recent ones

Still, the possibility of losing another Reagan is always casting an ugly shadow over every family member's head. The Reagans just confronted the son of Joe Sr's killer, too, so Joe's untimely death is probably on everyone's mind.

While Jamie probably won't end up in the hospital, there's no way this mission doesn't put him in serious danger.

Gang rivalries turn the streets they control into war zones, with innocent people getting caught in the crossfire. It's even worse if you're a cop trying to end the rivalry by putting leaders of both gangs in jail.

This will be a scary, suspenseful mission -- for viewers as well as for Jamie's family.

Erin Gets a Federal Case

While Jamie is off on his mission, Erin will be tapped to head a federal investigation, [resumably leading to her prosecuting a giant RICO case.

The lines between lawyer and cop often seem blurred on Blue Bloods, as Erin sometimes joins Anthony in doing investigative work in preparation for a case, and this time, the Feds ask her to do so.

The case doesn't sound terribly exciting despite it being a federal investigation. According to spoilers, Erin will be looking into corrupt horse racing.

That may not be as snooze-worthy as it sounds. Where there is illegal activity surrounding horse racing, there are usually Mafia-associated bookies lining the pockets of a criminal organization and threatening debtors.

Erin's case could become as dangerous as Jamie's. The two could even intersect.

Gangs and the Mafia are two different types of criminal organizations, but they both involve shady dealings and a seedy underworld that most people don't know about.

Erin usually butts heads with Danny when they're investigating something similar, so it would be interesting if, this time, it was Jamie.

Danny and Baez Rely on a Familiar Face

Danny will head to Little Vietnam with Baez to deal with a series of assaults in the neighborhood.

When they last investigated a violent crime in this neighborhood on Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7, they had a hard time getting anyone to trust them. The victim was mostly uncooperative, and neighbors pretended not to speak English to avoid talking to the cops.

The residents were scared of a gang called Born in the USA, but it turned out the gang leader, Sonny, was not guilty of the crime Danny and Baez were investigating.

At the end of the hour, Danny offered him the opportunity to give up a life of crime and work with him instead. Thus, Sonny is likely the familiar face who will help them this time.

They will need this help since the residents aren't likely to be any more comfortable with cops than last time. Danny and Baez will never make headway with this case without assistance from someone who lives in the area.

The question is whether Sonny will be trustworthy. He could be playing both sides, pretending to be an informant to get the information he needs to protect the gang from arrest.

Frank vs. the Teamsters

It wouldn't be Blue Bloods if Frank Reagan didn't butt heads with someone over a political problem, and this episode is no exception.

According to spoilers, Frnak is torn by a police union issue. The Brotherhood of Teamsters is lobbying for cops to join their union, leaving Frank conflicted.

In real life, most NYPD cops are represented by the Police Benevolent Association. The union on Blue Bloods likely mirrors the real-life union in that it stands up for cops it thinks are being disciplined unfairly or disproportionately for their policy violations.

Unions vs. cop stories would make a perfect Blue Bloods plot since Frank tends to do what he thinks is right regardless of the optics.

He may also have connections with the Teamsters that make him feel it's a better union, even though it's not the one the cops currently sign up with.

I'm looking forward to finding out what the problem is here.

Over to you, Blue Bloods fanatics.

Which storylines are you most looking forward to?

Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10/9c. New episodes drop on Paramount+ the day after they air.

