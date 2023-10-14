The Afterparty Canceled After Two Seasons at Apple TV+

The party's over.

Apple TV+ has canceled The Afterparty after two seasons, Deadline reports.

The decision comes weeks after the conclusion of The Afterparty Season 2.

Thankfully, each season of the series is designed to be self-contained, meaning fans were not left hanging over a cliff about what would have happened next.

Resolution is necessary for a show of The Afterparty's caliber, which begins its seasons with a murder before having Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner investigating the pool of suspects.

The investigation is infused with humor, red herrings, and everything you'd expect from a series that doesn't want to tell you the killer's identity until the season finale.

It's unclear how well the show performed on Apple TV+ because the streaming service keeps those viewership statistics under lock and key.

The first season had a considerable amount of buzz, but The Afterparty Season 2 seemed to appear out of nowhere after being delayed from its planned launch earlier this year.

Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the show to other platforms, but it's unclear at this stage how feasible that would be.

It's tough to assess a show's future prospects without knowing the numbers.

The show is over for now, but at least there has been a resolution.

The decision to cancel, per Deadline, was that the streaming service was reevaluating its slate of originals following the WGA strike.

Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for season two, introducing a new case and an expanded cast of characters.

The new characters are played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

"In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect," the logline reads.

"Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

