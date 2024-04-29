Station 19 Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers: An Intervention May Save Vic, Crisis One, and Her Job

It's time for Nineteen to show up for Vic.

We've subtly witnessed Vic Hughes emotionally unraveling since the start of the season.

And now, we'll address it head-on during Station 19 Season 7 Episode 6.

Vic has faced an onslaught of shakeups in her life, and to be frank, she never fully recovered from grieving Dean.

But she poured her all into Crisis One, and she's undoubtedly touched many lives and saved many, too.

That's why it was so devastating when she learned that the program her late friend had inspired would be shut down due to budget cuts and some twisted vendetta against Station 19 by the mayor.

It was the straw that broke the camel's back for Vic Hughes, who had been feeling so much that she was attempting to suppress it by not feeling anything at all.

She hasn't been handling things well, prompting some questionable behavior, including missing a call during her shift and an emotionally charged and very public verbal tirade against the mayor.

Vic has been spiraling for some time, and outside of a brief comment from Travis and genuine concern from her ex, Theo, no one has been paying attention to how mentally and emotionally unwell she is.

She's been experiencing severe burnout, and you'd think the group would be more attuned to all of this after what happened with Maya.

But we may finally get an intervention of some sort from the rest of the gang.

One of the stills features Andy and the rest of the station staring Vic down when she's on shift. Maybe she showed up to work, but she's not supposed to be.

Andy had previously sent her home, and from the promo, we learn that she's supposed to be on probation.

We also learned that her job is online, thanks to her outbursts.

Chief Natasha Ross has to damn near beg the mayor not to come for Vic's job, which is truly absurd. He comes across as a man who can't take any criticism and wants to silence and punish Vic after what she said.

Ironically, you'd think he would realize how that would make him look, and perhaps that's a conclusion he'll reach (perhaps with some help) by the end of the installment.

In the interim, the others need to prepare to tell Vic that she could also be losing her career.

Goodness, things are feeling bleak at Station 19 in this final season. If Jack and Theo are already gone, why do we need to potentially lose Vic, too?

Hopefully, the apparent intervention will address Vic's behavior.

Still, it also could be the others informing her about the mayor following through on getting rid of Crisis One as well as attempting to bribe Ross with the opportunity to use Vic's salary to reallocate funds to things in need, possibly even the very program Vic was fighting for in the first place.

One can only hope that characters like Travis will be there to talk to Vic and get through to her. We've missed some classic Travic storylines, and he's always been her support.

But it will also be interesting if Maya steps up as someone who has recently been in a similar place as Vic.

We don't get as much Vic and Maya as we would like, but given Maya's history, she's the perfect person to connect with Vic during all this.

It would also be great to see Beckett rise to the occasion and extoll the same unwavering support to Vic that she's extended to him.

However, this will also be an opportunity to see how influential Crisis One has been in the community.

We'll get some flashbacks during this episode.

At first glance, it may be a time when Vic feels less burdened and more carefree. From her wardrobe to her long, flowy hair, there's a youthfulness to Vic.

It's as if the world hasn't fully crushed her just yet. And we see her bonding with a senior-aged gentleman on a park bench.

But it's also possible, especially since the synopsis teases that the flashbacks are meant to show how Crisis One has impacted both the station and the community, that the time frame is shorter than one would think.

Nevertheless, one undeniable thing is that if "With So Little To Be Sure Of" serves as more of a Vic-Centric, then Barrett Doss will knock it out of the park.

She's been one of Station 19's powerhouse performers for seven seasons, and this will be no exception.

We should be fully prepared for her to slay everything she's tasked with for this storyline!

Another promising aspect of the upcoming hour is that we're getting some more Marina content.

They're keying up the nostalgia with a nice nod to Carina and Maya's first interaction at Joe's if the promotional stills are any indication.

Marina is getting quite snuggly at the bar, with many nods at their previous times there, from their beverage choices to their placement and how they're staring at each other lovingly.

It's the absolute cutest.

We don't have much information regarding the side storyline between Maya and Carina.

They're likely still basking in their great place, adapting to motherhood together, and planning the next stages of their family.

There was a discussion about reciprocal IVF; perhaps they'll get into that some more.

But for now, it seems they'll have some endearing, sexy, intimate, and fun moments with each other at Joe's as a nice nod to longtime fans of the series and this particular relationship.

We also know that the synopsis teases something about Ben keeping a secret from Bailey.

While he seems perfectly content in the image we see of him, we also know that he has some health issues going on that he's keeping under wraps, and it appears he may be taking steroids for his back issues.

Knowing Ben, he's afraid to worry Bailey, so he hasn't told her anything, but that doesn't bode well.

Hopefully, we'll get some answers regarding what's wrong with Ben and what he's taking.

Over to you, Station 19 Fanatics. What are you most looking forward to when the episode airs?

Station 19 returns Thursday, May 2 at 10/9c on ABC. You can stream the following day on Hulu.

