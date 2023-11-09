9-1-1 Paired With Grey's Anatomy as ABC Plots 2024 Premiere Dates

ABC is the latest network to reveal when fans can expect their favorite series to return to the air following the end of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The schedule has plenty of big surprises, including 9-1-1 landing on a new night after moving to the Alphabet network from FOX.

9-1-1 Season 7 has scored the Thursday lead-off spot, where it will lead into Grey's Anatomy Season 20.

Previous 8 p.m. occupant, Station 19 is airing out of Grey's Anatomy in the 10 p.m. slot.

That's very late for the spinoff, but we'll reserve judgment on that until we lay eyes on the numbers.

Moving 9-1-1 away from Mondays is a choice because the show has continuously delivered strong ratings throughout its run.

There's also the chance many viewers will be confused by the move and won't follow it to ABC, so there are many variables here.

Grey's Anatomy Season 20: Everything We Know

We'll be happy to have our favorite shows back on the air. Some other changes are coming to ABC.

Tuesdays are revamped with Will Trent leading off the night, The Rookie at 9 p.m., and The Good Doctor at 10 p.m.

The Good Doctor is moving for the first time, with the new Tuesday slate premiering Tuesday, February 20.

The Rookie has proven that it will perform wherever ABC puts it, so it should be fine.

The jury is out on The Good Doctor because it spent most of its life on Mondays, but we're sure the lead-in from The Rookie should help.

The Bachelor will return to ABC on Monday, January 22 at 8 p.m., where it will be paired with 20/20.

Wednesdays will consist of The Conners, Not Dead Yet, Abbott Elementary, and Judge Steve Harvey.

Station 19 Season 7: Everything We Know

Another half-hour comedy is slated to join the lineup at some point.

Sundays in February will be home to American Idol and What Would You Do?

ABC previously canceled A Million Little Things, Alaska Daily, Big Sky, The Company You Keep, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and The Rookie: Feds.

The Rookie Feds Canceled at ABC

New series High Potential has officially been delayed to the 2024-25 season.

All told, check out the full list of premiere dates below.

Monday, Jan. 22

8 p.m.: The Bachelor

10 p.m.: 20/20 true crime series (title TBD)

Wednesday, Feb. 7

8 p.m.: The Conners

8:30 p.m.: Not Dead Yet

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary

10 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey

Sunday, Feb. 18

8 p.m.: American Idol

10 p.m.: What Would You Do?

Tuesday, Feb. 20

8 p.m.: Will Trent

9 p.m.: The Rookie

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, March 14

8 p.m.: 911

9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy

10 p.m.: Station 19

There will be more premiere dates as the season gets underway, but for the moment, it's nice to know we're getting fresh shows very soon.

CBS was first out of the gate to reveal it would be bringing the likes of Blue Bloods, Fire Country, and NCIS back in February.

FOX has not revealed its plans, but 9-1-1: Lone Star has officially been pushed to next season.

The decision doesn't sound that exciting for fans, but I'm sure we'll be proven wrong when they tune in in their droves when the show returns next fall.

What are your thoughts on these premiere dates?

Are you surprised about the pairing of 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.