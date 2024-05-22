Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 13 Review: Never Say Goodbye

We finally got the excitement we've been waiting for all season!

After twelve episodes in which nothing terribly jaw-dropping happened but several big questions formed for viewers, Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 13 delivered a season finale that delivered all the heat we've been missing.

This was the perfect way to cap off the season, and I'm satisfied with how the episode concluded.

This is the first time all season that I can remember feeling on the edge of my seat.

As always, a lot was going on throughout the hour, but it felt cohesive and organized.

There was some suspense, but so many of the questions we've been asking for months have been answered, and I feel so relieved.

Let's get into it!

First things first: Boden is back! Or is he?

We already knew that Eamonn Walker was leaving the show, but we didn't know for sure how the script would address that.

Thankfully, they didn't kill off our favorite Chief. Instead, he beat out Robinson for the Deputy Commissioner position, and we couldn't be happier.

This allows Walker to keep a role on Chicago Fire, so we don't have to say goodbye for good.

It'll be weird without him, though.

We've been wondering who would replace Boden in the Chief's chair, and it turns out he already had that covered.

Asking Hermann to take his place makes perfect sense.

In earlier reviews this season, we've even talked about how Hermann has been stepping up in Boden's absence, acting as a father figure to many crew members.

He'll be an outstanding Chief and the best person for the job once Boden leaves.

A couple of big confessions happened in this episode, with Carver and Severide at the center.

First, we saw Carver lose his mind and attack a civilian on a call after the man put his hands on Stella.

Given Carver's past and his history with abuse, his reaction made sense.

Obviously, he hasn't shared this history with Violet.

She couldn't understand why he got violent, so naturally, she assumed it was because Carver had feelings for Stella.

Violet is one of the most secure and confident women on television, so forgive me if I absolutely cannot get behind the writers' decision to have her act jealous of her friend when something more serious was clearly going on with the guy she's seeing.

Violet is observant and smart, and she knows Carver well enough to know that this was (mostly) out of character for him.

Regardless, the way she reacted prompted Carver to make a big confession. He finally admitted to Violet that he was in love with her.

What a surprise!

Just kidding, it's been evident for ages.

It's nice to have it out in the open now, though.

Of course, Violet didn't get a chance to respond, and the episode ended before she and Carver talked again.

It's a cliffhanger I can deal with, knowing that she obviously feels the same way, and it'll be addressed next season.

Severide's confession was a little less dramatic but just as big: he told Stella he wanted to start a family.

I predicted this, and while I don't think it's the best choice for the characters, I get why the writers are going in that direction.

We'll see how they decide to handle it.

Maybe Stella will get pregnant right away, and the new season will open with her ready to give birth, or perhaps they'll struggle for a while, and the next season will deal with an infertility storyline.

Either way, it's a big deal that Severide has come this far and now wants to have a child of his own.

He has a fairly complicated family history (that just got even more complicated, but we'll get to that), so the idea of becoming a father is probably scary for him.

Another highlight of this episode: Mouch came back! Finally!

We've missed him and his goofy antics.

Throughout the episode, he complains that the new fire truck drives differently than the old one.

He's clearly struggling with the idea of everything that is changing.

He and Hermann even share an emotional moment where they talk about how much they're going to miss Boden once he starts his new job.

It's another example of wholesome masculinity, seeing these two men be vulnerable and open with one another.

Now, for the moment we've all been waiting for: we FINALLY know the big secret Jack Damon has been keeping!

Drumroll, please...

Yep, we all guessed it.

Damon is yet another secret Severide sibling.

Are we shocked? No. Disappointed? Maybe a little.

We have done this storyline before, after all.

But I have to admit, it was an excellent way to end the episode.

We didn't get to see Severide's reaction to the news, at least not really, since the credits rolled pretty much right after Damon said Benny was his father.

Still, the aftermath is what really matters.

Will Severide deal with the news differently than when he found out about Katie, his secret half-sister?

Will it change his mind about starting a family?

Honestly, I'm just glad we finally know who Damon is.

Overall, this episode was engaging and entertaining, and I can't say the same about the rest of the season, so I'm giving it 4.5 stars.

As season finales go, this one was a pretty good one.

There's just enough suspense left to keep us guessing about what will come in season 13, and we got enough big reveals that we feel better about this season full of unanswered questions.

How did the season finale sit with all of you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments about Damon's reveal and Boden's exit!

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.