Criminal Minds Revival: Six Stars Poised to Return

Criminal Minds 2.0 is inching closer to reality.

Months after news broke that the revival was likely dead, Paramount+ shocked fans around the globe by revealing the project was alive and well.

Now, all eyes are on who will be returning for the potential series. 

Criminal Minds Season 15 Pic

Deadline reports that Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster have all agreed to return.

Now, it will all come down to whether deals can be reached to bring them back into the Criminal Minds universe.

EP and showrunner Erica Messer has not formally closed a deal to return, but negotiations are underway to shepherd the project set to span 10 episodes.

Only Departure - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 10

Deadline reports that a license fee agreement has been reached between the streaming service and the studios that make the beloved drama series.

Probably not returning is Matthew Gray Gubler, according to the outlet.

Gubler appeared on all 15 seasons of the show when it was on CBS, so it would be a big blow for the reboot not to have him in some capacity.

Daniel Henney is busy with Amazon's Wheel of Time, but there is still hope that he could stop by as a guest.

Undercover Backup - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9

Fans were upset when the show wrapped on CBS after 15 seasons and have been vocal on social media about wanting more.

Helping matters is that the show remains a force in the world of streaming, being named the most-streamed show on that medium for the year 2021.

It beat out shows like NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, Squid Game, Lucifer, and The Handmaid's Tale.

It makes sense then that there would be a desire to bring the show back.

Making Sense - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8

"We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds,” Nicole Clemens said during Paramount+’s virtual TCA executive session earlier this week.

“We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.”

If the show does become a reality, it would follow fellow CBS shows SEAL Team and EVIL to streaming on Paramount+.

Special Delivery - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 7

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are there any other stars you want back?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Criminal Minds online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

