Essential Viewing: 11 Sydney Sweeney Movies and TV Shows You Must See

From nuns and handmaids to webslingers and oversexualized teens, Sydney Sweeney has done a fantastic job in her decade and a half of acting.

While she has been dubbed a sex symbol, that title doesn't even begin to define the actress's range of skill when it comes to dramatic roles.

Having amassed 22 awards nominations and securing three wins, primarily for her breakout role in Euphoria, the actress has become a mainstay in the entertainment industry.

Though she's been acting since 2009, it wasn't until recently that she started blowing up the news circuits with her career-defining performances.

One thing that can be said about the actress is that she takes every opportunity to elevate her characters as far as possible.

Here, we've assembled a set of Sweeney's most notable television and film roles. From comedy to horror to gritty drama, the actress is not limiting her role choices.

So, grab a spoon and get ready to be served some of the best of Sydney Sweeney.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Role: Dianne "Snake" Lake. Available to watch on Hulu.

It was one of the biggest movies of 2019 and Tarantino's 10th film to be solely directed by him. This historical reimagining follows Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, in the '60s as he struggles to reestablish himself in Hollywood after a successful career in television Westerns.

Portraying the role of Dianne "Snake" Lake, Sydney Sweeney can be seen in the film palling around with fellow "Manson Family" members at Spahn Ranch when Pitt's Cliff Booth stops by to check on the elderly owner.

While this movie initially made waves and ruffled a few feathers during its production, many still praised it. Luckily, Tarantino fans have plenty of options, like Inglourious Bastards and Kill Bill. For anyone who enjoys a retelling of tinsel town's golden era, check out Hollywood on Netflix.

Nocturne (2020)

Role: Juliet Lowe. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Regarding Faustian deals, this movie certainly does an excellent job of how wrong getting everything you think you want can go. That's precisely what happens when Juliet Lowe makes a bargain to overtake her sister at an elite institution for gifted musicians.

Sweeney plays the role of Lowe with careful execution to give viewers a sense of foreboding about the character. The actress's performance builds even the smallest amount of tension to anxiety-inducing levels. Just one look into her eyes, and it's clear there's nothing behind that soulless stare.

This film does a fantastic job of depicting the pressures classical musicians deal with and wraps it in a metaphor about how far creatives will go to reach their dreams. For more supernatural horror drama about the price of getting everything you want, check out The Fall of the House of Usher.

Reality (2023)

Role: Reality Winner. Available to watch on Max.

Contrary to what the title might have you thinking, this film has no winners. This American Crime Drama focuses on the FBI interrogation of an American intelligence leaker, Reality Leigh Winner. The real-life events surrounding the story elevate the tension and narrow scope.

Sydney Sweeney plays the titular character, reenacting the official transcripts used for the film's premise. The actress received praise for her portrayal, and critics commented that it perfectly showcased her talents.

This movie will resonate with anyone who enjoys depictions of real-life events that lean heavily into drama, such as I, Tanya, and Breaking. Check out The Girl from Plainville and The Act for shows with similar approaches.

Americana (2023)

Role: Penny Jo Poplin. Available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+.

As the title suggests, this film uses a wide lense to depict some of the uglier ideals of American culture. It centered around a rare Lakota ghost shirt that becomes available on the black market and subsequently sends residents of a small South Dakota town into a violent frenzy.

Portraying Penny Joe Poplin, Sweeney is as non-linear and unhinged as the story itself. As one of the desperate individuals after this rare find, her characters delivers some truly satisfying moments of dark comedy.

This hilarious take on the extraordinary violence of America is great for anyone who enjoyed Django Unchained. For more Western dramas, check out Billy the Kid and Joe Pickett. And there's always Preacher for a fix of something with dark humor.

Anyone but You (2023)

Role: Bea. Available to watch on Netflix.

It's been said that every great story has been written, especially where Shakespeare is concerned. Loosely based on Much Ado About Nothing, the movie's two charming leads, who couldn't make it as lovers, try to keep their romantic charade going at a destination wedding.

Sweeny portrays the character of Bea opposite Glen Powell's Ben, and the two actors play against each other perfectly. The film received much praise for the chemistry between the two actors. It also doesn't hurt that they are both wildly attractive individuals.

Every now and then, a rom-com hits at just the right time and to the benefit of its stars. This is the perfect movie for any viewer who enjoyed Red, White, & Royal Blue, and No Hard Feelings. For more rom-com fun with love-hate relationships, check out You're the Worst.

Madame Web (2024)

Role: Julia Cornwall. Available for rent or purchase.

Hear me out! Before you scroll to the next entry on this list, allow me to make a case for this installment in Sony's Spider-Verse. The movie itself involves the origin story of Cassandra Webb from Marvel Comics as she safeguards three young girls destined for superhero greatness.

Yes, this movie has its shortcomings, and you've likely seen memes about the infamous line from the trailer that coincidentally didn't make it into the film. However, it's still a solid movie with fun action sequences and hints to everyone's favorite web-slinger.

Sydney portrays Julia Cornwall, a young iteration of Spider-Woman. In the character's early years, she is much more mousy and shy compared to her future crime-fighting alter ego. If you still need a superhero fix, check out Titans and its whacky cousin, Doom Patrol.

Immaculate (2024)

Role: Cecilia. Available for rent or purchase.

If movies like Midsommar have taught viewers anything, traveling abroad doesn't always have the happy ending that many Americans think it will. Religious journeys are no exceptions.

In immaculate, an American nun travels to a convent in the Italian countryside where something sinister is at work. Sweeney plays Cecilia, and this sister is in for a struggle. Let's just say that ruler-cracking nuns are the least of her worries when she finds herself eating for two.

Religion and horror go together like white on rice. From demonic nuns to bouncing baby Antichrists, Catholicism offers a broad spectrum of material to terrify audiences. Viewers who flock to this type of cinema, such as The First Omen, should also give Evil a watch.

The Handmaid's Tale (2018)

Role: Eden Spencer. Available to stream on Hulu.

Having a show like The Handmaid's Tale on your acting resume never hurts. This dystopian series about a theonomic, totalitarian society after a second civil war follows the struggles and tragedies of women farmed like cattle for their fertility.

Introduced in The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Episode 5, Sweeney portrays Eden Spencer. A true believer who soon learns that being a good wife doesn't do her much good in a loveless marriage. Her short-lived appearance had a resounding impact on the characters and viewers alike.

This is a great show for anyone who doesn't mind the harsh depiction of dystopian societies like The Leftovers or Colony.

Sharp Objects (2018)

Role: Alice. Available to stream on Max.

This HBO psychological thriller miniseries, Sharp Objects, centers around Camille Preaker, played by Amy Adams, as she returns home after a psychiatric hospital stay to investigate the murder of two young girls while she struggles with alcoholism and the gaze of her overbearing mother.

On Sharp Objects Season 1 Episode 3 "Fix," Alice, played by Sweeney, is introduced through a flashback as Camille's roomate during her hospital stay. Sydney does a remarkable job of portraying a snarky teenager with her own troubles and tragedies.

This rendition of Jillian Flynn's 2006 novel was highly praised by critics and loved by audiences, with Sweeney's performance considered a breakout. Viewers who enjoyed this acclaimed series would do well to check out Briarpatch and Big Little Lies.

Euphoria (2019-Present)

Role: Cassie Howard. Available to stream on Max.

The role that launched a thousand memes. This series doesn't hold back when showing high school life's darker and uglier sides. And while the show has earned a few demerits for its glamorization of hard drugs and sexual escapades, the acting and writing are next-level

Sydney Sweeney portrays Cassie Howard, a troubled teenage girl with significant father issues, and deals with them in the unhealthiest of ways. The character is on a downward spiral that will inevitably lead to a tragedy, but in a show like Euphoria, every character is unhinged.

This show is teen angst on steroids and many other illegal drugs. But if brutal and unsettling sides of life depicted through the eyes of teenagers makes you hit the "add to my list" button, then definitely check out this series as well as Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl.

The White Lotus (2021)

Role: Olivia Mossbacher. Available to stream on Max.

This breakout HBO black comedy drama anthology has shone the spotlight on more than one actor in its two-season run. The White Lotus follows the guests and employees of the eponymous resort chain and the natural flow of comedy and drama from their interactions.

As Olivia Mossbacher, Sydney Sweeney portrays the very worst of the young and privileged. The character oozes entitlement between snide remarks and withering stares. Sweeney does an amazing job of bringing out the very worst of this spoiled brat.

If you love a good dark comedy with "clutch your pearls" worthy drama, check out this series and similar ones like Dead to Me and Palm Royale.

As her career continues to grow, Sydney Sweeney has proven that she is a capable and versatile actress as well as a powerhouse of talent with skills that will no doubt keep delivering notoriety for her portrayals.

Which of Sydney Sweeney's roles was your favorite? What kind of movies would you like to see more of her in? Drop a comment below and let us know!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.