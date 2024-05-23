Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 9 Review: I Carry Your Heart

It is absolutely unbelievable, but we've almost reached the end of Grey's Anatomy's twentieth season.

This week, tons of excitement is happening at Grey Sloan as the writers get us ready for next week's season finale.

Catherine has discovered the truth about what Meredith has been up to, and she's out for blood on Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 9.

This week was pretty fast-paced, which was a nice change after a few slower episodes that focused more on surgical cases than character development.

The first big reveal of the hour was the return of Maggie Pierce, a divisive character the likes of whom we haven't seen in about a year.

People have strong feelings about this character and how she fits into the Grey's Anatomy universe, but I have always loved her.

I'll always be a sucker for the way the writers tied Meredith, Maggie, and Amelia together into a sisterhood, and I miss that dynamic now that Maggie isn't regularly on the show anymore.

Anyway, I digress. Maggie returned to Grey Sloan this week for a patient who needed another heart transplant because his body had rejected the last donor's heart.

This storyline was great because it gave Maggie a chance to show off why she's the best at what she does and put her and Winston in the position of working together for the first time in forever.

Watching them work together in this episode was somehow kind of healing.

After everything the two of them have been through together and apart, it was nice to get some closure for their relationship and have them say goodbye on good terms.

Winston has been desperate for closure for a while, so hopefully, now that he's received it, he'll be better equipped to move on.

That said, having him move on by hooking up with Beltran is the worst, and I could not hate that more. Beltran should be with Amelia — I will go down with that ship.

Understandably, the two of them bonded over being recent divorcees, but it's not like the only way to bond is by getting drunk and jumping into the sack.

Someone should really tell the writers that, though, since it happens a lot on this show.

Moving on.

One standout moment in the episode happened when Amelia told Meredith that she didn't think they should rush into publishing their Alzheimer's research.

It doesn't change the fact that when we do this, we're burying my brother deeper into the ground, and I would think that you of all people would understand that. Amelia Permalink: We're burying my brother deeper into the ground.

Permalink: We're burying my brother deeper into the ground.

This moment of vulnerability from Amelia was good to see, as we've not gotten to really experience her character much this season.

She's often been used as a mediator for relationships that involve a person she used to be with, which is weird, to say the least.

But her storylines this season have been lacking, so it was refreshing to see the Amelia we know and love come out and have big feelings.

However, her big feelings were wrong, and for what it's worth, I'm completely on Team Meredith here.

The idea of stifling groundbreaking research that could save millions of lives because you're afraid of invalidating your dead brother's work is outrageous.

This is so much bigger than Derek Shepherd, and it is infuriating that Amelia would even consider prioritizing his feelings over this research.

Thankfully, she came to her senses by the end of the hour, and she and Meredith plan to publish their research.

It's a good thing, too, because otherwise, Teddy Altman just got fired for absolutely nothing.

On that note, Catherine's sacking of Altman was a bit of an overreaction, and we'll see if she comes around, but is it possible that Kim Raver could be heading out after this season?

She wouldn't be the only one, seeing as how Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) and Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda) have both announced that they are not returning for season 21.

Plus, we might have to say goodbye to Adams, too, given that Maggie has offered him a job in Chicago.

Adams being required to repeat his intern year is absolutely unfair, if you ask me, and I wouldn't blame him at all if he circumvented that requirement by hauling off to the Windy City.

This season, we've seen many parallels between this intern batch (affectionately referred to collectively as "M.A.G.Y.K.") and the original group, known as "M.A.G.I.C."

The nicknames refer to initials from each of the intern's names, and it's, well, magical.

Adams's being faced with the threat of repeating his intern year is reminiscent of when George went through the same thing after failing his intern exam.

Of course, since we're waiting on this batch's intern exam scores, who knows what surprises will be in store for next week?

Are we in store for a mass exodus of Grey's Anatomy regulars?

It's sad enough to say goodbye to Yasuda and Schmitt, especially since they're two of only a handful of LGBTQ+ characters on the show.

Here's hoping we don't also have to deal with losing Adams and Altman.

Relationships were a repeating theme in this episode, with spats between Link and Jo, Meredith and Nick, and Owen and Teddy.

Meredith and Nick seem to be in a rough spot. Nick may be unable to handle the fact that Meredith wants to prioritize her research over her relationship for the time being.

You're right, I'm terrible at being in relationships. And if it makes you feel any better, I've always been this way. Meredith Permalink: I'm terrible at being in relationships.

Permalink: I'm terrible at being in relationships.

He did say he wants to marry her, but maybe he's not ready for a relationship with someone who puts so much value in their work.

Meredith has always been career-driven, and Derek even tried to stifle that somewhat, so if Nick can't get with the program, he needs to get lost.

Overall, it was an entertaining episode with some significant movement in our central character's lives.

Next week's finale is sure to be a doozy, with a major disaster on the horizon and a lot of storylines to wrap up for the season.

Let us know how you feel about tonight's penultimate episode of season 20. To catch up on anything you've missed, don't forget you can watch Grey's Anatomy online!

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.