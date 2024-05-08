Station 19 Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers: Tribe Conflict, Theo Reflection & Maya Confronts Mason

We're gearing up for another emotional hour.

As the season (and series, though the fight rages on) nearly ends, there's so much to address and so little time to do so, but they're digging into the nitty gritty.

We will see another intriguing call on Station 19 Season 7 Episode 7 and delve into some of the personal elements with a couple of characters.

As the race to the end continues, we're barreling through some plots this season.

It was evident when Station 19 addressed Vic's emotional state and burnout with an emotional and, to some, confusing hour that served as one of Barrett Doss' best performances.

We're led to believe that after what felt like a season of Vic bottling up her emotions and not addressing things, she's had the cathartic release that will allow her to move forward.

And the others were there to hear her and support her in their way, namely Travis, as the hour delivered on that Travis dynamic that has become a staple for the series.

Now, we'll likely see some of the attention shift elsewhere as other characters with ongoing arcs must be addressed.

One of them is Theo.

Interestingly enough, we haven't had more exploration of him, nor did we get any real explanation as to why he shifted so much as a character during Station 19 Season 6.

While we saw a callous and hurtful version of him during Glamorous Life, thus far, this season, he seems more like himself -- the person we knew and loved before.

His sudden change back to the person we're most familiar with is worth some touching upon, and there's a chance that while he won't have the A or B storyline during this hour, we'll get a snippet of something.

The promotional stills suggest that he'll be featured some.

Due to the budget cuts, he willingly left Station 19 and took a job in the private sector.

We saw a bit of how he's faring with that when he assisted Carina DeLuca in that parking garage.

And he'll appear in this installment under the same scenario of being on the job as an EMT, and somehow, he'll show up at the station.

He and his partner must show up at the station with a patient they had who is played by Cameron Esposito.

We haven't seen the actress since her stint on ABC's late hit drama, A Million Little Things.

Warren and Beckett will be on shift at the station to assist Theo and his partner.

It gives off a very "We'll take it from here" scenario, and maybe that's why Theo appears so deep in thought and lost in some of the photos.

The one picture that showcases him in the ambulance looking out forlornly gives the impression that he may miss his Station 19 family, or perhaps he's reflecting on how he's gotten to this point.

Theo was one of the few who picked up early on that Vic wasn't behaving properly, and he attempted to reach out to her however he could. But understandably, she didn't want anything to do with him.

We also learned that he still loves her and regrets his actions.

They're setting things up for a romantic reunion for the two, but it'll be frustrating without hinting at what's been happening inside Theo's pretty little head.

Regarding frustrations, we'll address Maya's situation with her brother head-on.

She was thrown for a loop when she saw Mason at Pride counter-protesting with a bunch of ignorant degenerates against the LGBTQIA community.

She's put it off, but something will prompt her to track him down and face him head-on.

It's a reunion that's been seasons in the making, but we never could've anticipated it would be like this.

Mason was a character who struggled. He grew up in the same abusive household as Maya, after all.

He chose to be unhoused, refused her help, and distanced himself from her.

It seems he fell in line with the wrong crowd, likely falling into the trap of indoctrination that is happening at an alarming rate these days with lost, lonely, or angry young white males searching for something.

According to the promo, Maya will head to Mason's trailer and address him head-on, discussing his involvement with a hate group.

Mason doesn't see them as anything other than his family.

And if that means he'll butt heads with his actual family, then so be it.

It's disheartening, and it's hard to say if there is any way they can salvage this particular family drama.

At this rate, it's a tough ask that we have Maya in a room with her brother, reasoning and fighting for him not to be a bigoted jerk. It seems like a waste of her time and energy when everything is going well for her.

Mason has sadly been absent from her life this long.

But Maya is a first responder, and her instinct is to save people, even if it means saving her brother at the emotional cost of herself.

As she's doing so well after some enlightenment and therapy, she feels she has the tools and the responsibility to help her brother reach an epiphany and get help as she did.

It's a tricky storyline to approach, and we'll have to see how well Station 19 can pull this off.

I'm wary of Maya having to explain to her brother why she's human, why she matters, and how shameful he is for what he's participating in.

One wonders if learning that he's an uncle may shift his perspective, even though it shouldn't take that to do so in the first place.

It'll be an emotionally charged situation.

However, the team fighting a fire at a park may also lead to high emotions.

The promo teases that there will be some gender reveal party gone wrong.

But I doubt that ties into the run-in Nineteen will have with a native tribe.

Whatever the situation at the park may lead the team to come up against the Tulalip tribe.

The tribe doesn't appear to like how Andy and the others are handling the situation, or perhaps they simply don't like that the unit is on their property.

It's not uncommon for series to explore the jurisdictional issues and tensions that may arise between Native tribes and local authorities or other segments.

"Give It All" may opt to explore that a bit.

It's topical, and the series loves to explore modern issues and dig into representation.

Over to you, Station 19 Fanatics.

What are you most looking forward to during this installment? Let's hear it below!

Station 19 returns with an all-new episode on Thursday, at 10/9c on ABC. You can stream the following day on Hulu.

