Station 19 Season 7 Episode 9 Review: How Am I Supposed to Live Without You

It's time to say goodbye to Station 19, and I am not ready.

Station 19 Season 7 Episode 9 was the first half of a two-part series finale, and this episode was heartbreaking in all the worst ways.

Vic's big Crisis One announcement left some members of the department reeling, especially Travis, and Maya and Carina faced an excruciating wait to find out if their IVF cycle was successful.

Finding out that Vic would be leaving Seattle to run Crisis One in D.C. wasn't a shock, but the thought of Nineteen without her is hard.

Hey, Shondaland, what are the odds we could get a Crisis One spinoff based in Washington, D.C., starring Barrett Doss?

Ideally, Travis would go with Vic, and then we wouldn't have to say goodbye to our favorite set of besties in the world.

But daydreams about possible spinoffs aside, this show is a hard one to think about letting go after seven seasons.

Maya and Carina just underwent their first IVF transfer last week, so now they're anxiously awaiting news of whether it has worked.

Their at-home tests are negative, but they're holding out hope that it's just too early.

When this season started, I was Beckett's biggest hater. Truly, I couldn't stand him.

But believe it or not, he has really grown on me. I really appreciate the confidant and friend he has become to Maya.

It's an example of great storytelling from Station 19's writer's room.

Changing the viewer's mind about a character they hate is a tricky thing to do, but Beckett got his redemption arc, even though I didn't think he deserved it.

As the wildfire continued to spread, the crew from Nineteen—plus a handful of cadets—worked hard to save lives and contain the flames.

When Ben decided to slice open a patient's skin (sorry for the graphic description), I was transported back in time to when he performed a crash C-section on a woman in a hallway on Grey's Anatomy.

Oh, and we can't forget the time he cut open a psychiatric patient with the metal piece of a clipboard because there was nothing else sharp in the room.

Is it possible that the testosterone Ben is taking is causing him to make rash decisions on the job?

I guess not since it turns out he did exactly what the patient needed.

Between the fact that he clearly has better judgement than before, and the fact that fighting fires has been devastating on his body, could we see Ben return to Grey Sloan to finish his surgical residency?

In this episode, he even referred to himself as a doctor, hinting that he misses that job, at least a little.

It seems obvious to have Jason George return to Grey's Anatomy after Station 19's end, given that his character is married to one of the main characters over there.

There were some incredible displays of leadership in this hour, and we can't forget to call those out.

Andy reminded us why she deserves to be Captain when she advised and encouraged the cadets that were brought along.

Natasha showed off her chops as Chief in more ways than one, starting with being right about the scope of the disaster and then again when she thought to call in retired firefighters to help fill out the ranks.

That was an impressive moment of genius from Ross, who has made some questionable decisions so far this season.

Meanwhile, Travis has turned to Dominic, the steamy paramedic who works with Theo, to work through his feelings about Vic leaving.

Is it just me, or is it impossible to get into the idea of a new romance for Trav this late in the game?

I just can't get invested. Of course, I want him to be happy, but I can't bring myself to care about Dominic.

Again, Travis should just go to D.C. with Vic and start over, free from the pain of the life he didn't get to have with Michael, so that he can have a chance at something new.

Here's hoping he makes the right decision next week before Station 19 ends for good.

Possibly the best moment of the episode was when Andy, Ben, Travis, Vic, and Maya snuggled up as a family to rest on top of the truck.

We were reminded that no matter what happens, they will always be a family like Vic said.

The rest didn't last long, but something tells me that moment of unity was refreshing in its own way.

After everything Theo and Travis have been through together, I expected we'd see something big that would bring their relationship full circle.

What I did not predict was that Theo would potentially get himself killed to save Travis. If Theo dies, I'm going to be devastated.

He's not everyone's favorite character, but I love him, and he's become so important to everyone at Nineteen.

And speaking of people who might die, Maya ended the episode surrounded by flames and in a pretty hopeless situation — just as Carina discovered that she is, in fact, pregnant.

Go ahead and rip my heart out, why don't you, Shonda.

Next week's series finale will surely be a doozy, and anything is possible.

So, what do you all think? Is Station 19 setting itself up for an explosive finale?

Or do you think the series is fizzling out?

In the comments, let us know what you're hoping to see as we prepare to bid Station 19 farewell.

And, as always, you can watch Station 19 online if you need to catch up before next week!

Haley Whitmire White is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.