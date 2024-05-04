Will Trent Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: A Cold Case Triggers More of Will's Flashbacks

We're in the last three episodes of Will Trent's shortened Season 2, so expect things to get intense and chaotic, at least with the cases.

The spoilers for Will Trent Season 2 Episode 8 tease that as the GBI investigates the cold case of a girl who disappeared 13 years ago, it triggers more flashbacks of Will's childhood trauma.

As Will deals with his memories, he and Angie try to rebuild their relationship in a healthier way, so it's more than a trauma bond.

In the main story, the GBI locates the body of a missing girl, Lily Watkins. She's been missing for 13 years, so this case overwhelms everyone.

Her murder sounds brutal since she was strangled, but she fought back.

Amanda mentions in the weekly promo that 60,000 Black women are missing in the United States, and that sounded very much like The Promise episode from CSI: Vegas when the team found the body of a black girl 40 years later.

It seems similar to that case because both cases went cold since people didn't care enough to continue looking for these young girls. It's heartbreaking that any missing child or teenager's case would go cold, regardless of race, because they are someone's child.

This case looks personal to Faith since she has a teenager and almost lost hers with the maniac gunmen. It's a mother's worst nightmare.

While we saw lots of Faith-centric scenes in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 7, we may get more in this episode.

Both Amanda and Faith crave justice especially. They repeatedly state that Lily Watkins matters to someone, and they are determined to get it.

Most missing teen cases involve a forbidden love affair, and that man looks awfully defensive. From the promo, it didn't look like he was concerned about what happened to Lily, making him a suspect.

It's possible they dated, and he didn't want the GBI butting into his private life 13 years later, but that's doubtful.

domestic partners are always the first suspects, so hopefully, the GBI gets some clues from him about what Lily was involved in all those years ago.

There is something about Lily's case that triggers Will's flashbacks of Sleeveless Jack again. Obviously, he had blocked it out to protect himself.

At the wedding, pieces started reappearing, and Lilly's case brings the rest of them flooding back. It's emotional and intense as he realizes the entire picture of what Sleeveless Jack really did.

There's so much of Will's past that hasn't been filled in yet, so seeing how his childhood trauma relates to Lily's case will be fascinating. He appears overwhelmed, trying to decipher what really happened to her.

We don't know if he knew her before or not, but we do know that Will's main mission in life has been to save people. He's felt burdened with that from when he was a child.

At the end of Will Trent Season 2 Episode 7, Angie and Will shared an emotional reunion after Will's memories were triggered at the wedding with multiple gunmen.

Will and Angie represent the definition of a trauma-bonded couple, and they have since they were teenagers. Will accompanied Angie to get an abortion.

In many ways, they both understand the trauma the other went through in foster care, so they don't have to re-explain everything.

But this time, they want their relationship to be more about shared trauma.

While both Will and Angie are scared of relationships, they're also optimistic about keeping their relationship healthy this time.

Solving Lily's murder and dealing with these childhood flashbacks will likely cause Will to break down again.

Hopefully, Angie can help Will process it carefully since so often, Will and the others see horrific crimes but never get to process them.

Will has an emotional few months, so he needs some time to relax, but until Uncle Antonio returns, we're unsure when that'll happen.

We don't even get a humorous case this week because Det. Omewood and Angie investigate a veteran's death, and the weekly promo shows Angie tearfully embracing a teenage girl.

Initially, it looked like that was Crystal, but hopefully, the series wouldn't make her lose another family member again. That teen has enough issues always.

We don't have many spoilers for this storyline, but when a veteran dies, it's always tragic, and they always need to check if protocols were followed.

Hopefully, this case will be easier to close, and APD can assist the GBI in solving Lily Watkins's death. The best part of Will Trent Season 2 has been seeing the two groups work together.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. What are you hoping to see in "Why Is Jack's Arm Bleeding?" Do you expect this to be the end of the traumatic flashbacks? How do you think those flashbacks are connected to the missing girl? Do you think Will and Angie will make it the second time around? We'd love to hear your thoughts, so please share them with us below. Will Trent airs at 8/7c on Tuesdays on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

