NCIS Season 22 Cast and Character Guide

NCIS is one of the most popular long-running primetime television series still on the air amid constant series cancelations like NCIS: Hawaii and Station 19.

Fans instantly fell for the charisma of Mark Harmon's character, Gibbs, and his team of special agents over two decades ago. While Gibbs is gone, his legacy remains.

These days, fans have the face of Silver Fox Gary Cole as Supervisory Special Agent and a constant reminder of Gibbs in nearly every episode, from his rules to former cases.

As we prepare for an impressive 22nd season of NCIS, let's examine the cast and characters we can expect to see return.

Who Will Be Part of the NCIS Season 22 Cast?

Fans have said goodbye to several main characters over the years, including the infamous Gibbs, lab tech Abby Sciuio, deceased medical examiner and NCIS historian Ducky, and agents Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

If you're a true NCIS fan missing your favorite characters, be sure to tune in for the new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Origins, the story of Jethro Gibbs.

And an unnamed series that jumps into the lives of the married couple, Tony and David -- and their daughter, who Tony left the series to raise in NCIS Season 13 Episode 24.

But sometimes, fresh faces aren't all bad, as we saw when Ziva replaced Caitlin, then Bishop replaced her, and now Knight is the most recent female NCIS agent.

It doesn't look like we're getting any new faces just yet in NCIS Season 22, but we will have some familiar ones returning. Here is our character guide for the 22nd season of NCIS.

Alden Parker (Gary Cole)

Gary Cole came onto the show in Season 19 to replace Mark Harmon when his character Gibbs departed.

Former FBI Special Agent Parker brought a new energy to the team, infusing the agency with his unique charm, intelligence, and nonchalance.

When NCIS Season 21 Episode 10 ended, it left fans with lingering fears that we'll lose not just Knight from her new job, but also Alden due to his injuries.

While Parker sustained some injuries during the finale of Season 21, fans can feel better knowing Cole is slated to return for the 22nd season.

It's no surprise if Cole's face looks familiar. He has over 200 acting credits to his name across television series, animated cartoons, and films.

He's been Mike Brady on The Brady Bunch, Sheriff Lucas Buck in American Gothic, Bill Davis in Family Affair, Cotton McKnight in Dodgeball, Reese Bobby in Talladega Nights, Dr. Possible in Kim Possible, Mayor Fred Jones Sr in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, and Kurt McVeigh in The Good Wife.

Jessica Knight (Katrina Law)

These days, people know Katrina Law as NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, the girlfriend of Doctor Jimmy Palmer.

Knight joined NCIS as a series regular in NCIS Season 19 after the departure of Agent Eleanor Bishop.

At the end of NCIS Season 21, Knight accepted a job as Chief REACT Training Officer, which is across the country from her current station in Washington, D.C.

So, what does that mean for her relationship with fellow NCIS employee Dr. Jimmy Palmer? Jimmy and Jess started dating during NCIS Season 20. However, we saw some tension between the couple during NCIS Season 21.

It's entirely possible that her move could signal the end of Kristina Law's time on our favorite show. But we'll have to wait until the 22nd season goes live to find out for sure.

Before Law joined NCIS, she shared her talents as Quinn Liu on the Hawai'i Five-O remake with Scott Cann and Nyssa al Ghul on CW's Arrow starring Suits LA star Stephen Amell.

Timothy McGee (Sean Murray)

Sean Murray plays NCIS Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee, the nerdy second in command to Parker -- formerly Gibbs and DiNozzo.

McGee is your resident computer and tech geek badass with a gun. He's also a best-selling action fiction author and father of twins.

Fans have loved McGee's brand of genuine authority since he joined the team in NCIS Season 1 as DiNozzo's rookie NCIS agent.

It's a nickname that has lasted for three decades despite McGee being on the team the longest of the four.

Murray appeared in his first role in a TV movie in 1987 but really got his start in 1991 in Backfield in Motion.

Folks from the '90s may find themselves shocked to learn McGee -- Murray -- played Thackery Binx in the '90s kids horror hit comedy Hocus Pocus starring Bette Miller, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama)

NCIS fans flew off the handle when we found out talented Wilmer Valderrama would be joining the NCIS D.C. team.

Wilmer joined the NCIS family in Season 14, taking the vacancy in the team left by DiNosso's retirement.

Before arriving on Gibb's team, he worked undercover, which made him aloof and closed off. Over the seasons, he's melted into a yummy gobbledygook of hard muscles covering a center of soft compassion.

He and Ellie hit it off while working together, but she left before they could find out what could have been.

Fingers crossed that Nick can finally find love with a regular-length season ordered instead of only ten episodes like the 21st season.

We've loved Wilmer's sexy face and immense talents since he played Fez on That 70s Show. BTW, did you know Fez wasn't his real name? It's a nickname meaning Foreign Exchange Student! Mind blown.

He got his start in an episode of Four Corners in 1998 before landing the role of Mickey Dominguez in Summer Catch in 2001 alongside Freddy Prince Jr. and Jessica Biel.

Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll)

NCIS loyalists have felt joy, sorrow, pride, and fear for the team's fierce leader. After Jennie Shepard's death, Vance took over as NCIS Director in the sixth season.

Leon has been through a lot in his time on the show, from the death of his wife to both of his children growing up and moving away.

He only recently reconnected with his son after family turmoil in NCIS Season 21 Episode 7, which happened to be the show's 1,000th episode.

We've seen several attempts on his life, and he's given us plenty of OMGs. As a boss, you can't get any better. He often lets the team have leeway to do what they do, even if they step on toes.

And he's never afraid to go to bat for anyone that falls under his protection, from his normal DC team to his extended agents.

We've seen him visit in most of the NCIS spinoffs, including NCIS: LA, NCIS: Hawai', and NCIS: New Orleans.

Before becoming our favorite snarky, supportive leader, he used his talents to play roles like Carl Reese in The Agency, Dr. Keith Wilkes in Chicago Hope, the voice for Carmen Sandiego (1994 version), and Joey Emerson in Roc.

He even starred with Brat Pack alum Tom Cruise in Born on the Fourth of July, one of the greatest films of the 1980s.

Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover)

Kasie Hines is the brilliant Gen-Z forensic scientist and best friend to Jimmy Palmer, although she's close with the entire team.

Since joining the team at the end of NCIS Season 15 to replace Abigail Sciuto, her genius has helped the team crack hundreds of cases.

She's quirky and sassy, with a down-to-earth personality and humble smarts.

There have been a few times that we thought Hines would be leaving NCIS, but she always seems to work her way through the issues and stay.

Diona has made numerous single-episode appearances on different series, but the role of Kasie is her most notable work to date.

We're sure she'll continue to be a name to watch and love.

Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen)

Fans may know Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the protege of Donald Mallard, played by the beloved David McCallum.

Fans loved their dynamic since he joined the NCIS autopsy room as Ducky's assistant in the first season.

As Ducky left the basement for a private office, fans have seen Palmer grow into his own as Chief medical examiner.

He continuously pays homage to Ducky's teachings in his treatment of those who end up on his autopsy table and in his storytelling.

Palmer finally found love again with NCIS Agent Jessica Knight during NCIS Season 19.

But the season finale, NCIS Season 21 Episode 10, hinted that the couple might be saying farewell.

Fans are hoping for a long-distance ship if possible.

Possible Appearances

Delilah Fielding McGee (Margo Harshman)

Delilah is the wife of resident nerd agent Tim McGee and mother to fraternal twins.

She is a badass computer intelligence analyst with the US Department of Defense and has assisted the team on several cases.

We first met Delilah in the NCIS Season 11 Episode 1 premiere, and she and McGee instantly hit it off. A terrorist attack in NCIS Season 11 Episode 12 left Delilah paralyzed from the waist down.

They married in NCIS Season 14 Episode 23 and have stayed together despite bumps in the road. Over the years, Delilah appeared in a few episodes a season.

If the trend continues, we expect to see her again in the 22nd season.

If you're wondering where else you might have seen her, she's been in The Big Bang Theory, as Tawny Dean in Even Stevens, and in Fired Up alongside Eric Christian Olsen from NCIS: LA.

Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano)

Fornell is an ex-FBI agent and Gibbs's best friend. He often ends up crossing paths with NCIS in his work as a private investigator.

His daughter, Emily, has also been seen in different seasons, often playing a part in an overall story plot.

Fornell has been a supporting character on NCIS since its first episode, before McGee and Palmer, the two longest-lasting members of the series. He's also appeared on NCIS: New Orleans.

His talents date back to the classic American Graffiti movie from 1973, an extensive role on Hill Street Blues in the '80s, NYPD Blue, and Apollo 13.

He's had one-off appearances on dozens of classics, like JAG, Nash Bridges, Touched by an Angel, Dragnet, and Crossing Jordan.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.