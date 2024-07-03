Outer Range Canceled at Amazon

Is there anything worse than a show you love being canceled?

Just give a hearty "no" your best rebel yell. We all agree.

Today, Amazon has decided there will be no more Outer Range.

Outer Range is one of the last remaining unique shows on TV.

One by one, the shows that challenge expectations and entertain beyond lame drama are taking their leave, and we don't like it one bit.

Outer Range Season 1 was released episodically, which allowed fans to ponder the mystery, discuss theories, and enjoy the slow reveal of its many layers.

For Outer Range Season 2, Prime Video chose the drop-all-at-once route.

While that's great for binge-watchers, it does nothing for those who love chatting and theorizing about their favorite shows.

It also fails to keep viewers around for the longer term.

While Prime Video is often connected directly to a customer's Amazon service, they don't need to worry as much about viewer churn. However, word of mouth drives viewership, and if that dissipates within days of a series drop, it's got to be detrimental.

Even Netflix recognizes that to some degree, with staggered release dates for its biggest shows, such as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Cobra Kai.

Did that harm the success of Outer Range?

I don't know, but it couldn't have been good for it, either.

Outer Range Season 2 was stronger than its first.

In the first season, producer and star Josh Brolin's character, Royal Abbott, tried to come to terms with his past, which required him to lie to those he had loved for decades.

He systematically lost a daughter-in-law, his son, and their daughter, and the repercussions threatened to turn the Abbott family inside out.

The discovery of a large hole on their ranch revealed a portal through time, which had brought Royal to the present.

The Outer Range cast is extraordinary. In addition to Brolin, it stars Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tom Pelphrey, Shaun Sipos, Tamara Podemski, Noah Reid, and Will Patton.

Through their remarkable talents, they brought a fantastical story down to earth, rooting their characters' respective challenges in nuanced humanity.

The second season ended on a cliffhanger, as many shows without early renewal do.

The finale revealed many surprises in how space and time coexist in this world, which Brolin shared had come as a result of much work with astrophysicists who helped determine the parameters of the fictional science aspect.

That kind of attention to detail made Outer Range one of the most fascinating shows on television.

This one won't get a Hail Mary pass from a competitive rival.

Instead, we'll have to enjoy what was and imagine what was to come.

Unless, of course, the producers behind the show throw us a bone and share where it might have eventually led.

