Big Brother Spoilers: Veto Winner Revealed as HOH Plots Next Move

Power moves have been non-existent throughout Big Brother Season 27. There, I said it.

Despite getting a significant threat like Zae out in the first week, Amy and Adrian, as follow-up targets, have been pretty bizarre choices.

The house is stacked with strong competitors, yet everyone in power has been playing it far too safe to make things truly entertaining.

There was a spark of life when the live feeds returned Thursday evening and Riley was revealed as the new Head of Household — until Mickey activated her Big Brother power and overthrew him.

Riley was understandably blindsided, but his reaction painted him as a huge target. So why isn’t Mickey aiming for him?

Mickey’s Big Brother HOH Is Off to a Bizarre Start

As TV Fanatic previously reported, Mickey nominated the cowboy alongside Kelley and Keanu for eviction.

Hey, Riley — being on the block is a nice change of pace and all, but Mickey’s target is clearly Keanu, and she’s not being subtle about it.

Riley arguably poses a bigger threat right now, especially given his chatter about nominating Mickey, Morgan, and Ashley during his brief, one-hour reign as HOH.

Sure, Keanu has trust issues lingering from earlier in the season, but this still feels like a scared move.

Maybe Mickey’s true goal is to take out someone else, banking on the house to vote out whoever sits next to Keanu because he’s such an easy target.

Riley isn’t doing himself any favors, either. He’s made bizarre comments about not wanting anyone to use the Veto on him — even saying he wouldn’t use it on himself if he won.

Why? Because he’s worried his showmance, Katherine, would go up in his place.

Like… they’ve known each other for just over three weeks, and he’s willing to toss away $750,000 for her?

Kelley’s no better. She’s openly mused about not wanting to be in the house and even said Adrian deserved to be there more than her.

These Players Are Not Very Good at the Game

It’s becoming hard to root for anyone when so many seem unwilling — or unable — to handle the heat.

On Saturday morning, we learned that Morgan and Rachel would join Mickey, Riley, Kelley, and Keanu in the Veto competition.

Kelley and Keanu have been comp beasts so far, so they looked like the ones to beat going in.

For Morgan, a win would help keep Mickey’s nominations intact. Rachel, on the other hand, might not want to risk revealing herself as a strong competitor — she’s already been a target as a returning player.

It wouldn’t be surprising if she threw it.

But if she did, it could backfire. Mickey may be her ally, but Big Brother houseguests have a way of punishing complacency.

When the feeds returned on Saturday afternoon, Keanu had won the competition and became the fourth Veto holder of the season.

What do you think? Is Mickey playing it too safe?

Drop your thoughts in the comments.

