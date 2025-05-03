Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 5-05-25: Steve and Kayla’s Big, Long-Overdue Story Heats Up

The new writers are going full-steam ahead on Days of Our Lives, and May Sweeps will start out on a super exciting note.

Even though I’m not sure Kayla would really be behind something like stealing a drug to save Bo’s life, I love that she and Steve finally have a story together — and it’s not about them arguing and considering separating.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 5-05-25 promise a lot of movement in the stolen drug story, and this will be a lot of fun!

(Screenshot/Peacock)

The Bo Drug Story Is So Close To Being Realistic (And That’s Great)

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 5-05-25 promise that after Steve insists on Kayla being let in on his plan with Shawn, Kayla tells the guys that the window of opportunity for stealing the drug is closing.

Okay, so the idea of Kayla approving this plan to steal medication is a bit far-fetched, but the rest of it could be on a nighttime medical drama.

In fact, Natalie’s exit story from Chicago Med was similar, with her having to resign after admitting to stealing an experimental drug from a clinical trial to try to save her mother’s life.

I’m looking forward to the DAYS version, which should have the perfect blend of medical realism and nonsense that only happens in Salem.

Kayla, Shawn, and Steve are risking their jobs and their freedom for this drug… while EJ has a plan of his own.

EJ wants to bankroll Dr. Russell’s research, but why? Is he hoping to force Russell to work with Rolf to develop nefarious drugs in exchange for his help?

(Screenshot/Peacock)

This storyline is interesting because Xander expressed an interest in buying the hospital.

There is no Dimera Enterprises anymore, but this certainly sounds like the beginning of another Dimera/Kiriakis war.



Love this show? We do too — and we want to keep writing about it.

Your comment or share can help make sure we get to. That’s the magic of supporting indie media.

If so, fighting over the hospital or medical research is far more interesting than the latest round of CEO musical chairs.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Could EJ Be Behind Whatever Happens To Sarah?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 5-05-25 have some disturbing news for Xander and Sarah: Sarah becomes ill after eating a cookie.

It looks like a medical emergency, so my first thought was that she ate something she’s seriously allergic to.

However, if EJ and Xander are at war, then Sarah is likely to become collateral damage.

Of course, EJ has an easier way to mess with Sarah.

Since she doesn’t want anyone to know she knew about Philip’s lies before they became public knowledge, EJ could blackmail her into doing whatever he wants.

That’ll probably come later, but for now, Xander’s left panicking about Sarah’s health, at least temporarily.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

I’m sure Sarah will be fine, but she’ll probably be left feeling even more guilty about the lie she’s continuing to tell Xander.

Hopefully, this comes to a head soon.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 5-05-25 don’t say anything one way or the other.

However, I’m sick of Sarah secretly feeling guilty while hugging Xander, so let’s get on with it!

(Screenshot/Peacock)

Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week of 5-05-25 Say That EJ Will Be Very Busy

The man appears in three separate spoilers.

Besides the Russell spoiler, he is also determined to protect Johnny and interested in Chad’s love life.

I couldn’t care less about Chad and Cat.

I like Chad, but he’s leaving soon, and Cat has never done anything for me.

The Johnny spoiler is interesting, but mostly because EJ is, if you’ll forgive the pun, dead wrong about what’s going on.

A minute’s thought proves that Johnny is innocent.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

EJ took the memory card before he was shot, so he must have still been standing after the camera recorded Johnny pointing the gun.

Otherwise, EJ would have collapsed before he was able to remove the memory card.

Thus, the “flashback” EJ had while asleep on Friday was likely a confabulation of two memories.

However, I do have to include the caveat that logic doesn’t always work in Salem, so the clear timeline here might not apply.

(Peacock/Screenshot)

Random Other Days of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 5-05-25

There are three less exciting spoilers.

Doug III ignores Holly. This aggravates me because I like him and this pairing, but do NOT like the return of the Doug’s debt to evil people story.

Abe comforts Chanel. Yay for Abe and Chanel time, although I want to move forward past Chanel being heartbroken and find out what her next move is.

Alex talks to Stephanie about publishing her book. As an independently published novelist, I’m concerned we’re headed for a “writing a bestseller is easy” type story.

(Screenshot/Peacock)

What Do You Think Of These Days of Our Lives Spoilers?



Love Them? Hate them? Have a theory about what happens?

Let us know in the comments, or share this article with someone who will want to argue about it with you. That’s what makes it fun.

Vote for your favorite spoiler in our poll, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Which spoiler are you most looking forward to? Steve and Shawn hatch their plan

Abe comforts Chanel

Doug III ignores Holly

EJ wonders if Chad has feelings for Cat

EJ makes an offer to Dr. Russell

Alex wants to publish Stephanie's book

Sarah has a medical emergency

EJ is determined to protect Johnny

Other (explain in comments) 0 votes VoteResults × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

Watch Days of Our Lives Online



TV Fanatic is searching for passionate writers to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.