Found Season 2 Episode 18 Recap: Missing While Heather Concludes Jamie’s Mystery & Expands Lena’s!

As usual, Found goes into overdrive with juggling many arcs, and this episode is no exception.

With so many events happening at once during Found Season 2 Episode 18, we have a scene-by-scene recap of everything that transpired, and some fun commentary is thrown in, too.

The installment was packed with action, with Gabi trapped with Sir, Margaret coming face-to-face with her son’s kidnapper, and Dhan and Trent reading the charge in figuring out Heather/Lena’s identity. Check it out!

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Margaret is a woman on a mission because Sir dropped that tip during Found Season 2 Episode 17, and it brought back some memories.

She rips through the closet and finds a kid’s picture of clouds parting and realizes who it is! She knows who took her baby.

Amid a winter story, they’re looking for Heather Tollin, AKA Lena Evans, AKA Sir in a Skirt (Ma’am?) Anyway, they’re on the hunt for our girl Heather. Shout out to Danielle Savre, who is slaying this role!

The problem is that, according to Zeke’s extensive research, Heather, as we know her, is a ghost! They can’t find anything about this woman at all. In the digital era, we know that’s the very definition of suspicious.

The M&A crew starts piecing things together, and they figure out that Heather/Lena is the person who killed Christian. She killed her own brother.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Gabi wonders why Christian never spilled the beans about his sister, but Dhan reminds her that she is still family. Can we take a minute to pour one out for poor Christian who pulled the short end of the psychopathic families stick, or what?

They want to warn Trent about Heather, but they don’t have to get on it too soon because he’s waltzing into M&A like he owns the place, and apparently, they STILL don’t have security, so that’s fun. He sees Heather on the screen and wants to know what’s happening.

They tell him their theories, but he’s in denial. Trent already felt betrayed by one woman he had feelings for. He doesn’t want to deal with another screwing him over. Trent’s love life is in shambles.

Gabi asks him if she may have had access to his gun safe and used it when he wasn’t paying attention. Trent wants to go down to the station and confront Heather. Well, that sounds like a terrible idea, but Heaavy Boots, Ladies and Gentlefolk.

Gabi texts Margaret, but she ignores the text because she is facing the woman who took her son. She recalls when this woman helped her with fliers and said that infamous saying.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

This woman was ALWAYS around! This is madness! Margaret’s friend Carrie took Jamie! The doorbell rings, and they come face to face. Now, a girl needs popcorn because things are about to get good.

A cop drops Christian’s case file on Trent’s desk, and moments later, Heather comes in to talk to Trent about how important the Sir case is. She sees the file, and she gets a bit squirrely. Trent tries to get her to talk, but her phone vibrates, and she takes off.

Trent and Dhan are back at M&A with all the case files they plan on pouring through to figure out things about Lena, and Gabi decides to take herself down to the penitentiary to speak to Sir because he’s the only one who can confirm Lena’s identity.

In the middle of a snowstorm, ma’am? This sounds like a terrible idea that I’m 100% here for because I live for Sir/Gabi scenes. Sorry, not sorry.

Of course, Dhan and Trent, AKA The Crashout Twins, are unhappy about this development and try to discourage her, but she says that she’s taking backup so as not to compromise her mental well-being. But who?

Meanwhile, Heather is already in the prison talking to Sir. She tells him how Trent had her thrown off the case, and she’s upset about it. Like a patronizing older brother, Sir tells her that she never should’ve reduced herself to “filthy” means, like seducing Trent in the first place.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Heather updates him about Trent and says that he may know who she really is. Sir doesn’t believe that Trent is smart enough to figure it out. The Sir vs. Heavy Boots beef is as iconic as Kendrick and Drake.

He surmises that Trent would’ve needed help figuring that out, and she tells him how she crossed paths with Margaret. Yup, that’ll do it! Sir makes the cardinal mistake of talking about how brilliant his Gabrielle is, and Lena (shall we call her Lena, now?) goes on a tirade.

She blames Gabi for why Sir is even in prison, and she doesn’t take too kindly to Sir, always putting Gabi on a pedestal and diminishing her. Family drama galore!

Sir says that Lena never understood the bond between him and Gabi, and Lena threatens him. She says she’s not running, but it sounds like she intends to take Gabi down or maybe take her out. Uh-oh.

Margaret sits down with Carrie to talk and shares that Jamie is back home. Carrie looks stunned and unhappy, something Margaret notes. Carrie notices that red toy train sitting on the table, and she may have just figured out that Margaret knows the truth.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Our lovebirds are at Zeke’s place looking into Heather/Lena. They may have a lead, and all is going well. They start making out. These two are the cutest. Snowstorms, sex, and hacking. Sounds like a night!

Gabi finally shows up at the prison, to Sir’s pure delight. But Gabi isn’t alone. She brought backup, and it’s, ugh, Ethan. Ethan remains this series’s most fashionably challenged character, but I digress. Sir asks Gabi if Heavy Boots gave him the note, but Gabi doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

He also shares that he helped Margaret find Jamie’s kidnapper, and Gabi pieces together that Margaret hasn’t returned any calls or texts today. She tells Ethan to call Margaret, and he’s reluctant to leave her alone with Sir.

Finally, they’re by themselves, but the power goes out in the prison before they can get into anything.

The power also goes out at Zeke’s place, and he starts to freak out because he forgot to order more gasoline for the generators. He says he would’ve done it if he hadn’t been distracted the past few weeks. It’s clearly a dig at Lacey for being that distraction. Low blow, dude!

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Lacey takes it in stride and tries to comfort him, but he’s not doing well. He’s having a full episode and panicking because he can’t be in the dark, confined spaces, or alone.

I guess Lacey doesn’t count? Ouch again. Also, poor Zeke. This is the second time in this episode that he makes a reference to his own captivity experience and the relative who took him, so he’s having a hard time. Maybe we’ll get more on that before the season ends.

Naturally, at M&A, Gabi’s Guys are freaking the hell out about her being stuck in a prison with Sir with no power. Dhan is ready to storm the prison, which is on brand. Trent is trying to think logically, which is also on brand.

They argue like crazy. And then Trent slips up and says that Dhan isn’t the only one with someone he loves in there. Ah, yes, the confirmation that Tent STILL loves Gabi. We all knew that.

The honest admission seems to settle them both down, and they get back to figuring out their plans with Heather/Lena. Dhan even compliments Trent on being a good cop.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Meanwhile, everyone’s worst nightmare is happening at the prison. Because of the power outage, inmates are running out of their cells, and it’s pandemonium. It’s not the place for a beautiful woman, and we quickly learn that as they already are making a run for Gabi.

The inmates go for Gabi and attack the guard. Sir uses the guard’s keys to free himself and starts fighting off inmates. Gabi is fighting off inmates, too. He grabs Gabi, pulls her into his cell, and closes the door with her screaming for help.

Gabi, beloved, it’s choose your monster time, and better the devil you know than the dozen orange-jumpsuit-wearing ones you don’t! Sir is the safest option.

Sir quickly wraps his blanket around the handle and uses it as a harness to keep the door shut. Gabi is still yelling, but Sir tells her to listen to him for once. He tries to keep the door shut as an inmate reaches through the window and tells Sir to share the pretty lady. Gabi punches him while Sir struggles with the door.

I am STRESSED (but also slightly amused by the Sir/Gabi team-up in prison). Also, this confirms that Sir and Martin Whitley from Prodigal Son are my favorite charismatic baddies. A Prodigal Son/Found mash-up would have been epic.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Sir tells her she’s safe with him because they’re family. But Gabi is worried about Ethan and says he’s more family to her than Sir (I mean, is he, though?) and that she needs to get to him.

Sir looks about as put off by this as I am. Gabi, how is braving a prison full of released inmates to save Ethan going to help anyone? Think, woman!

The director and cinematographer are doing their big one during this episode because the intensity of the dark cell with the red lights beaming in is pure artistry.

Gabi threatens Sir, claiming that if she doesn’t get to save Ethan, he’ll never see daylight again and that daylight, in this case, is her. She knows he is obsessed with her, and she weaponizes this obsession in a way we haven’t seen before.

Lena threatens to kill herself. She says that death is the best option and answers to everything. It frees everyone from paying for her mistakes and the pain she causes them. It frees her from Sir and reunites her with her father.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Sir must believe her since he mentions that the guard has a burner phone, and they can use it to call out.

Margaret and Carrie are still having tea during the blackout, but Carrie wants to leave as if the roads aren’t closed and the storm isn’t bad. But Margaret says that she can’t let her good conscience, but she’ll grab a flashlight and some games since Carrie likes playing games. Oop! Margaret with the burn.

Things are still awkward for Zeke and Lacey, but they find a lead about Lena/Heather and want to hack into the system to see if Heather really passed the board. Zeke makes another comment about needing to focus, and maybe Zeke isn’t ready for a relationship with Lacey.

They update Trent and Dhan, and Trent realizes that the selfie she sent him as an alibi implements her as Christian’s killer because she was at the same coffee shop.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Margaret spells out Traitor in the Scrabble game and pulls out the kid’s picture. She talks about how Jamie drew it, not Carrie’s son. Carrie is trying to gaslight Margaret as Margaret confronts her and wants her to confess.

Margaret makes the cardinal mistake of turning her back on Carrie when she goes to make a phone call, and Carrie knocks Margaret out. Our girl is on the floor, bleeding. This is NOT good!

Sir and Gabi fight through the inmates to get to the phone. Gabi tries to help the guard while Sir has the phone. Gabi makes her phone call while Sir gets his ass kicked.

Carrie is unhinged and starts accusing Margaret of being a neglectful mother. She says Margaret was ungrateful and saved Jamie and cared for him, but she also tried to take care of Magaret.

We flashback to Carrie finding Margaret in the hospital on the first anniversary of Margaret looking for Jamie and her first attempt to take her life by walking into the water.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Margaret is still out, but Jamie walks into the house. He somehow got there, and he took in the sight of Carrie standing over Margaret’s passed-out body.

Gabi calls Dhan and tells him to get Ethan out. She says she’s with Sir, and Dhan is ready to freak out. He is already orchestrating a plan and making phone calls, and Trent wants in on it.

Back in the cell, Gabi is really talking about finding peace if she’s gone; it’s getting in Sir’s head as he tries to keep the door closed. She then mentions that death is the only way but that the question is who’s death. She has a shiv behind her.

In the flashback, Carrie talks to Margaret about losing her first son. He died. She says god gave her a second chance with another son and moved on. She’s talking about Jamie.

But Margaret doesn’t take well to Carrie telling her to move on and that a new blessing will come when she wants her son. Margaret kicks her out of the house.

Carrie tells Jamie “Nicholas” that Margaret slipped and they need to go. She claims she called 911. But as he listens to the story, he realizes she’s lying. She keeps telling him that Margaret is bad and tells him to obey the rules. Jamie takes his stand, asserting himself as Jamie, not Nicholas, and runs to Margaret to help her.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

An inmate comes to the cell and says they’re there for Gabi, and Dhan sent them. She wants Sir to answer a question, but there’s no time. The inmate fights through the others to get Gabi out, and Sir tells her to be careful.

Gabi finally makes it to the hospital for Margaret. Trent, Lacey, and Dhan are there, and she asks about the guard and Ethan. But Ethan is fine. He comes with coffee, hugs Gabi, and says the guards got him to safety. Dhan heard about Ethan and sent the guys to Gabi.

They hear that the guard is probably fine. The prints from the bar exam don’t match our Heather, and then Jamie comes out to update them about Margaret. She’s okay.

Margaret tells them that she finally found the monster. She slayed her dragon, and the group hugs her. They finally concluded the Jamie mystery.

Lacey goes back to Zeke and updates him on everything. The police are looking for Heather and Carrie. Margaret and Gabi are fine, but Zeke isn’t.

He laughs away Lacey’s concerns about him shutting down on her earlier. They’re not ready for each other yet. Zeke isn’t ready to talk. He shuts her down, and she leaves the key to his place and leaves.

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Trauma can ruin relationships, and this is sad.

Dhan tells Trent that there have been no updates on Lena. She really is in the wind, and no one knows what she’s up to next. But there’s an arrest warrant now.

Back at M&A, Gabi tries to ground herself. She texts Ethan about an emergency session, which he says he was waiting for. But before she can leave the office, a woman is at the door. She says that she’s the real Heather Toolins, and she heard people were looking for her.

Over to you, Found Fanatics. Which storyline did you enjoy the most? Hit the comments below.

