Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15 Recap: Bust Your Windows

And, we’re coming at you hot, fueled off a late-night iced coffee, snacks, and, no, that’s pretty much it.

Anyway, we have a scene-by-scene recap of all the happenings of Grey Sloan Memorial in the latest episode. If you want our Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15 Review, then that’s where you can find all of my actual thoughts.

Do you like these recaps? Do you know anyone else who would? We’re a humble little blog run by diehard fans like yourself, and hey, if you can share our work with anyone you know that’s interested in it, we’d truly appreciate it.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Simone comes out of her room and finds a stranger there who does a six-degrees-of-separation, friend-of-a-cousin, whatever, explanation for who he is, leaving her still confused about this mysterious Oliver.

Ben tries to use a date night to lure Bailey into helping study for his tests.

Lucas tries to thank Webber for talking to Catherine, but Webber tells him that he hasn’t gotten around to it yet. He gets put on clinic duty.

Simone confronts Blue about his friend Oliver, whom he said could crash for a few days, even though he didn’t tell her. He claims that he may move in permanently, and she’s upset about that because of her interest in moving Lucas in.

Catherine shows up at the hospital and is about to work in the clinic. He figures out that Webber put him there on purpose so he could be with Catherine. He offers to be her intern for the day, and she accepts. Maybe he’ll be able to prove himself this time.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

How is Ben a co-resident with Helm? Anyway, he’s trying to small-talk her, and she’s uninterested in any of that. She does tell him that Levi is doing great in Texas, loves the food, hates the coffee. Nice little update, yay!

Simone and Webber work together as they treat a young kid who spends most of the time bickering with his brother.

Catherine is already being hard on Lucas when they’re treating some teen girls. Catherine is trying to be personable with the teens, whereas she seems put off that Lucas is all business. It lowkey seems really fake though. When has Catherine EVER been Ms. Personality?

The superhero window washer who comes a few times a year to make the kids happy loses control of his rig and suddenly crashes into the hospital. It’s chaos as they try to treat people, including the mother of the sick boy who had something hit her stomach.

Catherine has to send Lucas away because he didn’t realize that the young teenage girl didn’t want the cute doctor doing her ultrasound.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

There’s blood in the young teen’s stomach filling up, and there has to be an obstruction. They have to figure out what it could be, especially since the teen said she hasn’t had a period yet. Although at 14 and otherwise healthy, that sounds suspect. Perhaps she put a tampon in and never took it out?

Winston and Jules treat the window washer, and they can’t move him, even though he’s just barely inside the hospital and standing in front of the open window. Winston says they may have to operate now, even though he’s upright.

Glass lacerated his carotid, which caused him to bleed out as the firefighters worked to get him free. His wife shows up, and she’s hysterical.

Bailey figures out that the teenager has a transvaginal issue, and basically, she’s been getting her period the whole time, but the blood has been trapped in her uterus.

They have to figure out a plan, but after they consult with their OBGYN, they learn that there isn’t any new method that doesn’t have her lying up in bed with a bag of blood hanging outside of her body until it’s over.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Lucas insists that he can find another way, even though Bailey says there is no other way. Catherine finally addresses Lucas, calling him out on trying to impress her all this time, and tells him to come up with a solution and impress her then.

The teen girl’s friend asks how much longer it’ll be, and her phone rings. Lucas notices that it’s the boy her friend likes calling on her. Lucas reminds her that her friend will always remember what she did. He’s still researching when Simone comes to him complaining about Kwan.

After treating Ben terribly for most of the day, she finally comes to him needing help with the sick kid because he is worried about his mom and also wants to see the superhero.

Lucas finds a case study in Australia with a solution. Bailey tells him that since he found it, he can scrub in with her. And she negotiates that if it goes well, Catherine can reconsider letting Lucas stay with his class.

Lucas reminds Catherin e that he’s been punished enough, having to think about the dead patient, and that he otherwise punches above his weight with everything else.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

The window washer has a medical issue that may require neuro, which freaks Jules out. She wants to page Neuro, but he manages to fix it in time. It’s after they were talking about age gaps because he mistook their patient’s wife for his mother.

Webber kicks Kwan out of surgery because the sniping and tension between him and Simone in surgery are distracting him.

Winston speaks to Bo’s wife. She talks about how happy he makes her and other things. She says she’s leaving when she hears his parents are coming.

Simone and Kwan are still arguing with each other over the house stuff. Why is this a storyline? I’m tired of it!

Ben and Helm dress up as superheroes and finally try to get their young patient to expel his gas. It works and they have fun with the patient. They take the other boy to his mother to see him. While Simone and Kwan are in there, they see something on this mother’s chart that they don’t say in front of her yet.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Jules apologizes to Winston for second-guessing him in the OR and says that he does take risks, even if he likes to be above the board. She makes an analogy about walking tightropes, and he mentions that he doesn’t like heights. She takes him to the roof and tricks him into looking over the balcony and enjoying the sights.

Lucas bonds with his teen patient, and he tells her that he’s familiar with girl talk because of his four sisters. He prepares her for surgery, but she freaks out when she learns he’ll be doing it and taking blood out of her vaginal area.

Lucas realizes this and pretends to get a page to another surgery. He tells the teen patient that only Bailey will perform it, and she’ll be in good hands, sacrificing his chance at a rare, experimental procedure, and for his patient’s well-being.

Winston and Jules share a moment on the roof, and it seems like maybe he is finding her attractive. Webber finds them when they’re coming down, and he subtly warns Winston to be careful, which is hilarious.

Blue apologizes to Simone, and she apologizes, too. Blue even suggests that Lucas can move in. They’ve made amends.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Lucas’ patient, her parents are on the way, and her friend left her. Catherine comes to check on the patient, and when she hears that Lucas gave up the surgery for his patient. She follows him outside and tells him that he can stay with his class. Finally!

Ben finally confronts Helm about how she’s been treating him. She opens up about basically missing her friend and not having Levi around to help her with stuff. Ben says he can study for the boards with her.

Lucas tells Simone about Catherine’s decision reversal. He starts talking about their future together, moving to New York after residency and having options, and spending holidays with his family.

It overwhelms her, and she backs out of asking him to move in with her, and they go to have something to eat instead.

