Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 16 Recap: Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone

We live for the drama at Grey Sloan Memorial.

And if you want to read more of our thoughts about that, you can check out our full Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 16 Review.

But if you want the breakdown, let’s get into a scene-by-scene recap of everything that transpired. Let’s get into it.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Lucas is working the night shift, so he doesn’t have time to spend with Simone.

While Jules is hanging out at their house and working on some surgical procedures.

A very pregnant Jo is back, and she and Link are discussing their future more. Seriously, I know this woman is having twins, but when did she get this big?

Winston is protesting too much when Webber observes her talking to Winston about a new surgery she wants to help him perform.

Kwan accidentally slips and tells him Simone was supposed to invite Lucas to move in. He heads into work with Simone alongside Amelia and Monica to treat Dylan, a young patient with super protective parents.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Meanwhile, Bailey wants Kwan to help her fill a space in the younger class now that Lucas is back with his former class.

Jo assists the patient, Mariana, and her husband, Edgar. She has bleeding and a lot of horrible pain. They’re the NICU couple. Their mothers became best friends when they were born because they were in the NICU together, and they grew up and fell in love.

Webber, Winston, and Jules are on a patient who comes into the emergency room with a lung that has herniated through his body. His lung is outside of his body! Eww!

Kwan is not pleased about his assignment, but then he sees the new doctor. She’s gorgeous and has a similar background of attending medical school on an island like him. Blue is so thirsty right now!

Winston is now weird because he can’t stop thinking about Webber implying things about him and Jules. They try to help Spencer, and he starts to freak out when he notices his lung.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

His father shows up, too, and they have to remove him from the room.

Lucas and Simone do Dylan’s scans, and he small-talks, bringing up the roommate situation. She lies and says they haven’t figured anything out yet.

Amelia is proposing another complex surgery for young Dylan.

Jolink is about to work together on Mariana. Her endometriosis caused her pain and other issues, and Jo notes how there aren’t enough studies done on it to help so many people struggling. Preach, Jo.

Winston and Jules go out to talk to Spencer’s deadbeat father. They give him his belongings to hold onto, and when they walk away, the father steals money out of Spence’s wallet. Jules is livid, but they have to focus on Spence.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Dylan freaks out when she finally realizes that she needs surgery. It gets in Amelia’s head even though Monica already uplifted her, and the parents trust her.

The parents want to hold off until they realize that Dylan may not live for another five or ten years. The surgery is still high risk, too, but the mother, Jenna, wants to go through with it for their daughter’s sake. She wants Dylan to live a full life.

She wishes she could go in and hold her daughter’s hand through it, and to everyone’s surprise, Lucas says that maybe she can.

Jules is still working up about Spencer’s dad stealing money from his son, and they keep talking about it as they all scrub in together. Webber seems a bit concerned by Jules.

Lucas finally asks Simone why she didn’t ask him about moving in, and she tries to downplay it.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Jolink tells Mariana about what’s really happening to her, and she’s relieved to know that they have something to do to help her with her endometriosis. She talks about how awful it’s been and doctors not believing her or dismissing her.

Edgar wants to marry before her surgery since they’ll miss their wedding.

Amelia is feeling the pressure after watching Jenna with Dylan. She freaks out and needs a minute because she’s terrified of doing this surgery no one else has done. Monica tries to support her, but Amelia is too overwhelmed and freaking out.

During surgery, Jules shares why she’s experienced at knowing crappy dads when she sees them because her own father took her to a drug run and made her drive back after he got high.

Winston tries to remind her to be professional and wonders if she’s too preoccupied. The lines are blurred between them.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Blue takes the new girl on a full tour, and she wants to see all the action. He’s doing it by himself. Someone codes, and she jumps in to help him as much as she can.

They run into issues when doing Dylan’s surgery, but Lucas is on top of things while Simone is a bit too distracted.

Winston and Webber update Spence’s dad, but he barely seems interested and wants to get out of their fast. He claims he’ll come back after lunch, but that’s doubtful.

When Blue returns, the new girl is trying to perform a procedure on the patient. He tells her to step away and to give him the scalpel.

She protests, claiming she’s done this before, but she hands him the scalpel the wrong way, has the cloth on the wrong side and wrong area, and would’ve cut into the wrong place.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Amelia stops the bleeding, and they all breathe in relief.

Blue reprimands the new girl, and Bailey catches him yelling at her. She runs away crying, and Bailey goes after her.

Spencer wakes up emotional and wants his dad. Winston tells Jules to call the patient’s father, and she gets snippy again. He finally tells her to be professional and do her job.

Jo updates Mariana on the aftermath of her surgery. It went well. It’s also confirmed that Link was right when he mentioned during surgery that Mariana didn’t want to marry Edgar. She opens up to Jo about it, and she doesn’t. She feels like he’s all he’s known.

Winston sees Spencer’s dad outside drinking. He snatches the booze out of his hand. Throws the bottle and roughs up the father, and Jules stops him.

Bailey confronts Blue about his approach with Dr. West, but when he tells her what happened, she says they dodged a bullet.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Winston also talks to Jules about having a difficult dad and comforts him. She offers to go have coffee with him, but he declines and says they both need sleep.

Dylan’s surgery went well. Amelia shares that she was worried because Derek could never perform it and always felt he could do no wrong.

Simone talks to Lucas about how scared she is since the last time she moved fast with a boyfriend, her world imploded. He reminds her that he isn’t Trey. She wants to go have dinner, but he declines because he caught her in another lie. She said she didn’t know when he rescheduled.

Jo tries to convince Link to take Mariana and Edgar’s place at the venue in four days. He agrees.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

The following day, Winston takes the day, needing space. Jules seems disappointed that she has to work with Wbber for the day.

Lucas checks on Dylan when her parents come to get him, but she isn’t moving or responding to anything. She then codes.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Rate Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 16 5

4

3

2

1 Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch Grey's Anatomy Online



If you read this whole thing — wow, we’re impressed.

Please consider leaving a comment or sharing it with someone who might enjoy it too. Small actions, big impact — that’s how you help sites like ours thrive.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.