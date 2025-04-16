Why High Potential Will Probably Never See a Full Season Order

You’re not alone if you’re still thinking about the tumultuous ending to High Potential’s freshman season. Fans are foaming at the mouth for more Morgan Gillory, and for good reason.

The ABC series came out of nowhere and gave viewers everything they could want in a police procedural. While the show isn’t exactly redefining the genre, it brings audiences precisely what they want.

There’s a good chance High Potential fans will never truly be satiated by any single season. I’d like to point out that the series is still a hot topic among fans.

That’s because thirteen episodes were just not enough. In the world of broadcast television, people want a full season of their regularly scheduled shows.

Is that what you want? Well, let me tell you, we’ll probably never get it. The crux is that the reason High Potential is so great is the same reason we’ll never get a full-season order.

Kaitlin Olson Has Been in the Business for Over Twenty Years, and It Shows in Her Filmography of Endless Projects

What makes High Potential such a fantastic show that still feels fresh with every episodic case on top of the character development that feels organic and natural? That would be a one, Miss Gillory.

There is no High Potential without Morgan and her big brain. The show’s entire premise is built around how her overactive mind is basically a supercomputer that can give any case the “A Beautiful Mind” treatment.

We love it. It’s amazing. It’s what makes the show so fun, especially when the crimes are recreated through Morgan’s point of view. That might be one of the best parts of the ABC series.

So, why exactly is Morgan at the center of why High Potential will never receive a full series order? The answer is far more vanilla than you may be expecting.

The truth lies not so much with Morgan Gillory but in the talented woman who wears her face.

What can we say other than Kaitlin Olson is a busy woman? Mrs. Olson started in the entertainment industry over twenty years ago, and the girl has not stopped.

She has spent decades in the business and has multiple projects going simultaneously. While Kaitlin has probably honed her time management skills, there are only so many hours in a day.

So, while that is some sunny news for Mrs. Olson, it doesn’t give much hope to High Potential fans as the actress spends most of her time on a very different show.

We Can’t Expect Kaitlin Olson to Leave It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia When She’s Been on the Show Since the Start of Her Career

There’s no beating around the bush. Yes, one show in particular monopolizes quite a bit of Kaitlin Olson’s time. I hate to say it, but it’s very much my guilty pleasure.

If you haven’t seen It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it is by far one of the most outrageous comedies on television right now.

It’s also one of Olson’s longest jobs, as the show has been around about as long as she has been acting. In a sense, it’s like her own adult child to whom she still clings.

So, if you miss seeing Kaitlin Olson that bad, you can swing over to FX and FXX to get your fix. However, I must warn you that the character Olson plays on that show is VERY different from Miss Gillory.

To be honest, though, it all goes back to the actress. If it wasn’t It’s Always Sunny, it would be another show because the woman does not stop working.

Just a few years ago, she was headlining another absurdly hilarious show called The Mick.

Unfortunately, that show only saw two seasons before ending on a rather “shocking” cliffhanger. If you know, you know.

So, as you see, we will probably never get a full season order of High Potential. Kaitlin Olson would need a time machine or a Time-Turner from Harry Potter to make it work.

However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It may just be a factor that has made the series such a hit with fans.

A Shorter Number of Episodes Gives High Potential an Unexpected Opportunity

You know you’re a TV Fanatic if you need as many episodes as possible from your favorite show. It’s human nature to want more of what we love.

Here’s the thing, though: Not all of those episodes will be good. Remember all the times you’ve rewatched a show you’ve loved forever. Everyone has that one show. For me, it’s Charmed.

There are always a handful of episodes that you skip because they just weren’t up to snuff compared to the rest of the season.

Well, that’s not an option for shows today. There are more viewing options than ever, and audiences are far more discerning.

Gone are the days of throwing together an attractive cast, giving them some words to say, and letting the camera roll.

Audiences want quality writing, acting, and production. The best way to achieve that is to keep the season tight and not try to stretch or flesh out episodic stories just to fill a timeslot.

Having shorter seasons than other shows means High Potential can focus on the juiciest stories without overworking the actors.

It sucks not to get twenty-plus episodes of the show, but it’s a good trade-off if it means every episode is as, if not more, impressive than the last.

Until the fall, we must patiently wait for this incredible series to return to our TV screens and hearts.

Or, you know, you can watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but, again, it’s not the same.

Have you watched any of Kaitlin Olson‘s other shows?

Do you think High Potential is better off having shorter seasons?

Please drop a comment below to let me know what you think, and join me again when I bring you more fun questions and opinions about your favorite shows right here at TV Fanatic!

