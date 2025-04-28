Lifetime Expands Its “Girl In” Franchise with Girl in the Attic, Starring Jean Louisa Kelly

Lifetime is back with another can’t-miss thriller!

The network is expanding its smash-hit Ripped from the Headlines “Girl In” franchise with Girl in the Attic, premiering Saturday, June 14 at 8/7c — and it’s set to be one of the summer’s most gripping watches.

Starring Yes, Dear’s Jean Louisa Kelly, rising star Sophia Carriere (Girls Like Girls), and Bates Motel’s Keenan Tracey, Girl in the Attic dives deep into the dangers of oversharing online — and the unimaginable strength it takes to survive when the unthinkable happens.

(Xanthe Elbrick/Karolina Turek/Courtesy of Lifetime)

A Story of Survival — and the Power of Unexpected Bonds

In Girl in the Attic, Kelsey (Carriere) is a determined young woman grieving the loss of her mother. Hoping to honor her memory, she sets out to run a marathon and shares her journey online — but her inspiring story soon catches the wrong kind of attention.

Billy (Tracey), a seemingly ordinary grocery store worker who lives with his disabled mother Debbie (Kelly), becomes dangerously obsessed.

After tracking Kelsey’s public posts, he abducts her and hides her away in the attic of the home he shares with Debbie — a chilling violation that echoes real-life headlines about online predators.

Held captive for years and exploited through online videos for financial gain, Kelsey’s fight for survival seems hopeless — until an unexpected discovery by Debbie offers a glimmer of hope.

The two women must band together to outsmart Billy before time runs out.

A Cast That Brings the Story to Life

(Xanthe Elbrick/Courtesy of Lifetime)

Jean Louisa Kelly, beloved for her turn as Kim Warner on the long-running sitcom Yes, Dear and recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick, steps into an emotionally complex role as Debbie, a woman torn between love for her son and horror at his actions.

Fresh off the viral hit Girls Like Girls, Sophia Carriere brings a powerful vulnerability and fierce resilience to Kelsey, and is expected to deliver a breakout performance that will resonate with Lifetime’s devoted audience.

Keenan Tracey, who memorably portrayed a troubled youth on Bates Motel, will walk the line between charm and menace, making Billy one of Lifetime’s most chilling antagonists yet.

A Legacy of Powerful Storytelling

(Karolina Turek/Courtesy of Lifetime)

Girl in the Attic joins a long list of hit Lifetime “Girl In” movies — including Girl in the Basement, Girl in Room 13, Girl in the Bunker, Girl in the Shed, and Girl in the Video — all shining a light on real-world dangers and the extraordinary strength of survivors.

These gripping, emotionally charged movies have earned a devoted following among viewers, especially women aged 25-54, who connect deeply with stories of perseverance, empowerment, and hope against the odds.

Directed by David Weaver (Chesapeake Shores, Christmas Town) and produced by Pender Productions Inc., Girl in the Attic is executive produced by Tim Johnson and Amelia Burstyn, with a script by Jill Abbinanti-Burke, Ali Laventhol, and Tawnya Bhattacharya.

Don’t miss the premiere of Girl in the Attic on Lifetime — Saturday, June 14 at 8/7c.

Because sometimes survival isn’t just about strength — it’s about finding allies where you least expect them.

