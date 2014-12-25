13 Best Christmas Episodes

Let's take a look at some of the best Christmas episodes we've ever seen.
1.
"The Christmas Party" - The Office
The first (and best) Christmas-themed episode of The Office. Michael forces everyone in the office to partake in a yankee swap after he's unhappy with his secret santa gift. It's also the episode where Jim panics about Pam getting her gift, and takes back his letter before she can read it.
2.
"The Best Christmas Story Never" - American Dad
Coming around the time when the political correctness of holiday season was entering the national debate, this episode starts out as a politicized send-up of "The Christmas Carol" but morphs into a trippy time travel adventure as Stan's ditzy ghost of Christmas past (played by Lisa Kudrow in one of the season's bests roles) accidentally alters the timeline and Stan has to redo the Reagen Assassination to save Christmas in the present. It was not just a hillarious and self-assured episode but was also one of the best early uses of Roger as he was gradually flanderized from a lazy alien who hung around the attic to a master of disguise.
3.
"Roman Holiday" - Gossip Girl
Serena and Dan are newly in love. They obviously have opposite budgets, so they want to get something meaningful. Dan gets her a real Christmas tree and Serena makes him snow....and then they have sex for the first time in the snow room. Ohhh yeahhhhh.
4.
"Abed's Unconrollable Christmas" - Community
This aired back in Community's prime. We've got claymation animation, a musical number, John Oliver, and a Christmas message of friendship that is heartfelt and sweet without being cheesy and syrupy. This episode was a near-perfect half-hour of television.
5.
"The Santa in the Slush" - Bones
This was a great Bones Christmas episode. There was some Brennan family bonding, in jail, Jeffersonian bonding, and, oh yeah, Booth and Brennan had their steamy 1st kiss (on the show) under the mistletoe.
6.
"Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" - The Simpsons
This is he iconic series premiere of a show that is still going 26 years later. When the family hits financial troubles and are unable to buy Christmas presents, Homer and Bart go to the race track praying for a miracle. They lose their bet, but gain a new member of the family when they adopt Santa's Little Helper.
Wait! There's more Best Christmas Episodes! Just click "Next" below: