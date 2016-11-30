25 Merry and Memorable Christmas Episodes

Tis the season!

Snowy days, cozy blankets, days off, a fire crackling in the fire place, the smell of pine in the air...

Christmas has a feel to it that no other holiday does. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year!

In honor of this sacred holiday, I've gathered 25 of the most memorable Christmas episodes on TV. Some are funny and make you laugh; some are heartfelt and leave you comforted; and some are terrifying and make you glad you weren't there.

I've recommended 25 episodes so you can watch one every day leading up to Christmas. If anyone actually does this, please let me know because that would be awesome! Otherwise, feel free to skip around or just pick and choose.

One more thing, there are bound to be Christmas episodes you think are missing so definitely let me know in the comments.

Now, enjoy reliving the Christmas memories of your favorite TV friends and family!