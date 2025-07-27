Talamasca: The Secret Order Trailer & Premiere Date Revealed, Interview With the Vampire Season 3 Scoop & More From SDCC

Talamasca: The Secret Order has been in the works at AMC for a few years now, and we finally have our first look at the third entry in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe.

Saturday evening at San Diego Comic-Con revealed a flurry of exciting announcements.

Talamasca: The Secret Order follows a secret society tasked with monitoring and containing supernatural beings like witches, vampires, and werewolves.

The show will explore the Talamasca’s operations and their interactions with both the mortal and supernatural worlds, focusing on the men and women who dedicate their lives to this secretive work and the implications of it.

Mayfair Witches has featured plenty of members of the Talamasca throughout its two-season run, so viewers are at least familiar with the organization.

However, the trailer suggests that this series will feature all-new faces, which is likely a good thing for new viewers.

The cast includes Nicholas Denton as Guy Anatole, William Fichtner as Jasper, Elizabeth McGovern as Helen, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive, and Céline Buckens as Doris.

Talamasca: The Secret Order Promises a Stellar Show

The trailer does a fantastic job of setting up the storylines and conflicts, including a surprising cameo from Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy.

Talamasca: The Secret Order premieres on AMC on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Check out the footage below and scroll down for more.

Speaking of Interview With the Vampire, AMC confirmed at SDCC that the series would be renamed The Vampire Lestat, which is the name of Anne Rice’s second book in The Vampire Chronicles franchise.

During the panel, it was confirmed that Sam Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt), Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), and Bogosian would return for the third season.

Additionally, the returns of Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman were confirmed, followed by the addition of some new cast members.

Here’s who’s joining the series when it changes name and location.

Jennifer Ehle (Lioness) in the role of Gabriella

Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) in the role of Baby Jenks

Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) in the role of Christine Claire

Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) in the role of Marius

Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) in the role of Magnus

If that wasn’t enough scoop, then you’ll be glad to know that AMC dropped a backstage teaser of Lestat in action.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Immortals Universe later this year and into 2026.

AMC has recently confirmed a renewal for Mayfair Witches, with the series undergoing a creative reset that involves relocating the action to Salem.

