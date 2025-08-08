Terry O’Quinn on Playing Resident Alien’s Robo-Hunter and Why He’s Just Glad to Be Here

Terry O’Quinn doesn’t need to be the center of attention.

In fact, he’d probably be the first person to tell you he wasn’t really that involved on Resident Alien. “Too brief,” he called his time as alien-hunter-turned-alien-protector, Peter Bach.

But that modesty is precisely what makes him such a joy to watch — and to interview.

Peter’s arc may have been short, but it was deeply meaningful.

Introduced as a hardened alien hunter with a personal vendetta, Peter began his journey prepared to eliminate any threat to Earth, alien or otherwise.

But by the end, he wasn’t just protecting an alien — he was becoming something different in its own right. His evolution mirrored Harry’s in reverse, as Peter grew to love and trust the very beings he once feared.

It’s a reminder that when you stop to listen, your preconceived notions might not be the end of the story. In Peter’s case, they were just the beginning of a new one.

Though O’Quinn is no stranger to complex characters, from Lost to Millennium, his turn as Peter offered something new: a chance to be part of a world that mixes sci-fi absurdity with emotional truth, and occasionally, flamethrowers.

“I’m just a huge fan of the show,” he said, recalling his first days on set, especially working with Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv) and Alan Tudyk (Harry).

He remembers his work not by awards or ratings, but by the people who make it feel like a family. “I loved working with Alan. I think he’s a genius.”

But you’d never know it from his performance. Even when Peter was glitching and rattling off deadpan lines about putting himself in rice, O’Quinn brought a quiet depth to the role.

He didn’t play for laughs, but the laughs still landed. “I think that’s the fun of it,” he said. “Those sorts of non-sequiturial things that just come out… I love them.”

He especially appreciated the show’s sharp commentary on humanity, delivered through Harry’s interior monologues.

“Chris [Sheridan] writes some brilliant stuff for Harry’s voiceovers,” he noted. “What’s good and bad, what’s wonderful and horrible… It’s usually spot on.”

Though he hasn’t had a chance to watch the episode in which Peter saves the day, he was delighted to hear that his character gets to save the day in a big way.

“I haven’t even seen that yet,” he laughed, sounding as surprised as anyone that he got a flamethrower moment of glory.

As for the future, O’Quinn is staying open.

He joked about Santa Fe being full of “FIPs” (formerly important people), and while he’s far from retired, things have been quiet since the pandemic and the strikes.

“I’ve really never met an actor who retired,” he mused. “They may say they’re retired — until the phone rings.”

That said, he genuinely enjoyed his foray into comedy and wouldn’t mind more of it.

Known for darker, more intense roles throughout his career, O’Quinn found something refreshing about Resident Alien’s offbeat humor and emotional openness.

“This one was fun,” he said with a smile, the kind of fun that leaves the door open for more.

And if aliens are walking among us, O’Quinn is open to the possibility. “I wouldn’t be surprised,” he admitted with a grin. “I just hope they’re more Harry than hostile.”

Because as Resident Alien proved, sometimes the best defense against fear is connection — and maybe a flamethrower, just in case.

The series finale of Resident Alien premieres tonight on USA Network and Syfy at 10/9c. You don’t want to miss it!