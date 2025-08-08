The Dead Boy Detectives Should Have Had a Cameo in The Sandman Before It Signed Off

One of the most devastating cancellations last year was Dead Boy Detectives.

This show, set in The Sandman universe, follows the adventures of the Dead Boy Detectives agency led by Charles and Edwin, a pair of ghost boys, along with their friends Crystal, a psychic, and Niko.

When Netflix announced that the show would not be returning for a Season 2, fans were obviously devastated.

(Ed Araquel/Netflix)

However, the streamer ordered another season for The Sandman, though Season 2 for this show would be its last.

So, fans held out hope that our favorite ghost boys would make a brief appearance.

Unfortunately, Netflix let us down yet again. Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.

There Were Plenty of Opportunities For A Dead Boy Detectives’ Cameo

A major storyline on The Sandman Season 2 centered on the topic of the afterlife, specifically how Dream dealt with being responsible for ruling over Hell.

(Ed Miller/Netflix)

Therefore, there were clearly opportunities for the Dead Boy Detective agency to make an appearance.

Plus, there was even a storyline involving solving the mystery of how Morpheus was going to die and be replaced by the next Dream.

If there was ever an opportunity for Charles and Edwin to show off their detective skills, that would’ve been the perfect moment for them.

Some people speculate that there was originally supposed to be a Dead Boy Detectives cameo in the new season, but that Netflix cut it for some reason.

(Ed Araquel/Netflix)

There’s evidence that points in that direction: George Rexstrew, who plays Edwin, was pictured at a dinner with the rest of The Sandman cast ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Of course, they could have been just hanging out, but Dead Boy Detectives fans thought that this was a sign to get our hopes up.

Unfortunately, The Sandman series finale has already dropped with no sign of the characters who should have had one last chance to say goodbye instead of being left with an unfinished ending.

The Sandman Should Honor The Ending of Its Franchise

Both Death and Despair appeared on Dead Boy Detectives Season 1, clearly demonstrating that the two shows are linked.

It would have made sense for Charles and Edwin, and even Crystal, to show up in The Sandman Season 2, even if it would have only been for a few minutes.

(Ed Araquel/Netflix)

A lot of people actually weren’t expecting The Sandman to end so soon.

But news of Neil Gaiman’s allegations gave Netflix a reason to end the show early along with completely cancelling Dead Boy Detectives.

This hit especially hard since the live-action Dead Boy Detectives debuted on HBO’s Doom Patrol first, the move of Netflix buying the property seemed like the streamer was planning to further expand this fantasy universe.

On that point, the gesture of giving the Dead Boy Detectives some screen time before the entire franchise wrapped up would have been sweet as a way of showing that both shows have accepted their end.

(David Bukach/Netflix)

Without any last words, the lack of any cameos from these ghost boys has made the show feel like an unsolved cold case that will never get any closure.

What are your thoughts on the exclusion of these beloved characters from The Sandman Season 2?

What other cameos do you wish that the show had before it ended?

Let’s chat in the comments below!