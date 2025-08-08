Big Brother Spoilers: Week 5 HOH Revealed as Eviction Fallout Continues

Sometimes, plans work in the Big Brother house.

Other times, they blow up spectacularly.

On Thursday’s episode of the CBS reality juggernaut, Jimmy was blindsided when Mickey named him her replacement nominee.

As the shock wore off, Jimmy quickly realized the votes were stacked against him and tried to sell his value to anyone who would listen.

Unfortunately, the damage from his earlier comments was already done, and everyone but Rachel seemed ready to show him the door.

Rachel, who’d already lost Amy, saw Jimmy as her last true ally and fought hard to rally the votes in his favor.

Has Rachel Ruined Her Big Brother Chances?

Before eviction night drama could fully ignite, Jimmy, Rylie, and Kelley faced off in the latest Big Brother Block Buster competition.

Rylie dominated from the jump, securing the win. That left Kelley sitting next to Jimmy at the mercy of the public vote.

We all knew how this was going to end. As TV Fanatic previously reported, Jimmy’s only real shot at survival was to win that Block Buster comp — and he didn’t.

Still, Rachel wasn’t ready to give up. She kept campaigning right up until houseguests walked into the Diary Room.

She even convinced Ashley to vote with her to evict Kelley, causing fireworks when Ashley later spilled the tea to Will.

Will urged her to change her vote, but Julie confirmed that only the first vote counts. It didn’t matter anyway — Jimmy’s fate was sealed.

By a vote of 9-2, Jimmy was evicted, making Mickey’s backdoor plan a success.

Rachel and Ashley’s rogue votes will definitely paint targets on their backs, meaning they’ll need some serious damage control to stay off the block in the coming weeks.

Then again, Rachel’s already volunteered to go up this week instead of Jimmy, fully aware she’s likely destined to be the first juror of Big Brother Season 27.

The HOH Has Been Revealed

Her reasoning? She doesn’t want to be dragged to the end without being able to compete.

In past seasons, she’s been a comp beast and a force to be reckoned with — and she’d rather go out swinging.

So, who took power?

When the feeds returned, Ava was crowned the new Head of Household, setting the stage for an explosive week ahead.

It’s been difficult to tell who’s working with whom in the game, but now that battle lines have been drawn, we might get some clarity.

That is, of course, if people don’t move to new alliances.

This has got to be one of the messiest bunch of players we’ve had in a long time.

What do you think of the eviction? And who do you think Ava will target next?

Sound off in the comments below.

