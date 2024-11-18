Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew Walker Serve Up Laughs and Holiday Cheer With Three Wiser Men and a Boy

Three Wise Men and a Baby was one of the highlights of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas in 2023, and it’s wonder.

If you put Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew Walker in a room, magic happens — especially when they talk about Hallmark’s upcoming holiday sequel, Three Wiser Men and a Boy.

Between the laughs and playful banter, it’s clear the bromance is still alive and well, and so is their knack for delivering holiday joy.

(TV Fanatic/Hallmark)

We had to ask Andrew the big question: Are the Brenner brothers actually wiser this time around? His answer was classic Andrew.

“We’re smarter at being dumber,” he joked before getting a little real about life as a parent. “You lose track of yourself… your mental health, your partnership with your wife.”

In Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Andrew’s character, Luke, is finding his way through life’s curveballs.

He used to be the young firefighter on calendars. Now he’s the chief watching younger, fitter guys do what he used to do.

Sounds like Luke’s in for some soul-searching — and undoubtedly, many laughs along the way.

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Speaking of festive fun, the guys are taking this movie to the high seas, premiering Three Wiser Men and a Boy on a Hallmark Christmas cruise.

And here’s the kicker: as you’re reading this, all four of us — Tyler, Paul, Andrew, and me — are cruising together because I’m one of the lucky Hallmarkies who snagged a spot on one of the two inaugural cruises!

Tyler’s excitement was evident as he talked about the ongoing party vibe with Hallmark.

He loves that it’s like we’re all having fun together — the folks making the movies, the people watching, even people like me covering it covering it. It’s no wonder people want to be a part of it.

And it’s true — Hallmark’s contagious Christmas cheer is bigger than ever, and this trio knows how to spread it. From teasing each other during the interview to their deep appreciation for the Hallmark community, their energy is exactly what fans love.

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

We couldn’t let Paul off the hook without grilling him about writing this sequel.

Was it hard? “Oh yeah,” Paul said, admitting sequels are tough. “You don’t want to repeat things, and you don’t want to just do the Brenners go to Vegas,” he deadpanned.

Instead, Paul and co-writer Kimberly Sustad focused on what made Three Wise Men and a Baby so special: heartfelt moments about love, family, and acceptance.

Paul said it really was a team effort, revealing how tired he was by the end. Meanwhile, Andrew was impressed with how hard Paul worked.

Andrew said Paul never stopped, rewriting on the fly and handing them the pages in the makeup trailer that they would workshop together.

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

As the conversation wrapped up, it was clear these guys had earned their time on the cruise. While I wish for them to relax a little on the high seas, they’re clearly in this for the fans.

Their enthusiasm is infectious, their chemistry unmatched, and the holiday cheer undeniable.

Ready for more laughs and behind-the-scenes fun?

Check out our full interview in the video below.

Get cozy with Tyler, Paul, and Andrew as they spill all the details on their sequel — and don’t miss Three Wiser Men and a Boy this holiday season!