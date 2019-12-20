Schitt's Creek Final Season Trailer Teases a Rose Family Goodbye

It's almost time to say goodbye to the beloved series Schitt's Creek.

The sixth and final season gets underway Tuesday, January 7, and Pop TV has dropped the official trailer.

As teased in a previous trailer, David and Patrick are gearing up to get married, but they think there's something far bigger out there for them.

That means they're leaving the loveable town behind, but not before a heartbreaking moment between David and Alexis.

“The truth is that I’m really gonna miss you,” Alexis tells her brother as he prepares to exit the town.

Stevie might also be leaving her job at the motel behind, in favor of a new direction in life.

“Maybe there’s something more out there for me,” Stevie admits in another scene. The trailer teases these characters moving on with their lives, going off in new and exciting directions.

There's a good chance Alexis will be staying put in Schitt's Creek, but at least she'll have Ted by her side.

Oh yes, in one of the scenes, Ted arrives at the hotel and Alexis is especially happy about his return. They were always made for each other.

There also seems to be something troubling Alexis, with her crying in one scene.

The end of Schitt's Creek was announced earlier this year. Here's the statement.

To Our Dear Fans, We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020!

We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we’ve decided season six will be our last.

The Roses do Christmas We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning.

It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.

We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us.

We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth! Best Wishes and Warmest Regards, Dan and Eugene Levy

Watch the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.