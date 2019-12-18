The Game Poised to Return to The CW

The Game is poised to make another return from the dead.

Deadline is reporting that the football-themed series is getting the revival treatment at The CW.

The Game initially aired on the young-skewing network for three seasons before being canceled in 2009.

BET later swopped in to revive the series, and it blossomed into one of the most-watched shows on cable.

It aired on BET from 2011-15, ultimately concluding after its ninth season.

Given that the CW does not currently air half-hour comedies, this new iteration of the series would take the form of a one-hour dramedy.

Even more promising is that original creator, Mara Brock Akil is returning to write the series, with Devon Greggory (Underground) attached to severe as showrunner.

If the series garners a CW order, it would be set in Baltimore, as opposed to the original's San Diego, but that does not mean original stars will not return.

Deadline notes that there are already plans to bring original cast members back for this new iteration.

It wouldn't be much of a revival if there are no familiar faces, right?

The Game will center on a team of pro football players, as well as their wives and girlfriends.

“This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knucklehead new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love,” according to the official description.

The original series cast included Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Sanchez, Brittany Daniel, and Coby Bell.

Given that there have been a rumors about a Girlfriends revival for quite some time, it makes sense that the show's spinoff would also be earmarked for a comeback.

The TV landscape has changed, with networks not willing to risk new ideas. Instead, they're focusing on bringing back shows that rated well.

Even though The CW nixed The Game after three seasons, it became a roaring success post-cancellation, so it will be fun to see whether this new take helps the network move the ratings needle.

For the 2020-21 TV season, the network already has spinoffs of The 100 an Arrow in the works.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.