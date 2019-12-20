Watch Vikings Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Who did not survive the attack from the Bandits?

On Vikings Season 6 Episode 4, Lagertha prepared the women and children for one final battle. 

Lagertha's Strategy

Meanwhile, Gunnhild had a dream of a village being attacked. 

Did she realize it was Lagertha's in time?

Elsewhere, Ubbe lashed out when he realized Hvitserk was playing him all over again. 

Gunnhild on a Mission

What did he do to get revenge on his brother?

Finally, things took an explosive turn when Bjorn tried to find out more about Floki's mysterious vanishing. 

19 TV Characters With Attention Grabbing Tattoos
Vikings Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

You have betrayed me for the second time in your life.

Ubbe

Odin will take you to Valhalla.

Lagertha

Vikings Season 6 Episode 4

