Watch Vikings Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Who did not survive the attack from the Bandits?

On Vikings Season 6 Episode 4, Lagertha prepared the women and children for one final battle.

Meanwhile, Gunnhild had a dream of a village being attacked.

Did she realize it was Lagertha's in time?

Elsewhere, Ubbe lashed out when he realized Hvitserk was playing him all over again.

What did he do to get revenge on his brother?

Finally, things took an explosive turn when Bjorn tried to find out more about Floki's mysterious vanishing.

Use the video above to watch Vikings online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.