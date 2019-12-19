Will & Grace Crew Say Goodbye as NBC Series Wraps Production

The Will & Grace cast is saying goodbye all over again.

The NBC comedy first said goodbye in 2006 when the original series concluded after 8 seasons.

However, the series made a splashy return to the air in 2017, and the series will end its run in 2020.

This week, filming wrapped on the series finale, and members of the cast and crew took to social media to respond to the final curtain.

“And that’s a wrap from Stage 22 on the backlot of Universal Studios,” Hayes captioned a photo with co-stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Eric McCormack.

“What a glorious end to an amazing experience. Thanks to all of the fans. This was all for you.”

Series creator Max Mutchnick shared images from behind-the-scenes, as well as a video showing the reactions to watching the last-ever episode.

“Okay. It’s happening, the last show, the last taping of Will & Grace,” he says in the video.

“The apartment is empty, we’re telling that story, they have moved on, and this series is officially over. Thank you, everybody.”

Messing shared a photo of a nearly bare set, with the following caption:

“It’s really happening. The curtain is coming down on Will & Grace after 11 seasons. A whole lotta life was lived in that apartment. And that laughs. Thank God for the laughs,” the actress shared.

“Almost all packed up. Savoring every last minute.”

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season," Mutchnik and executive producers David Kohan and James Burrows said in a statement earlier this year.

"They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again."

"We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show’s supportive and caring home since day one.”

Will & Grace concludes on NBC in early 2020.

