ABC Midseason Schedule: The Conners Goes Live, Modern Family Series Finale, and More!

There are big things coming to ABC in the coming months, the network has announced.

One of the biggest things comes in the form of The Conners going from pre-recorded to live.

The network has announced that the series dial up the politics in a February episode, which is slated to air on the night of the New Hampshire Primary.

Tuesday, February 11 will be a milestone installment for the Roseanne spinoff as it will play out live.

The politically tinged outing “will find Mark watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris, who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible,” per to the official synopsis.

“The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will ‘screw you the least.'”

Even more intriguing is that ABC News coverage will be part of the episode in real time.

“All of this happens against the backdrop of romance,” the logline reads.

“When Louise (played by recurring guest star Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford.” This prompts the family “to interfere in Dan’s complicated relationship with her by throwing Louise a surprise going-away party, creating major new tensions between Dan and his daughters.”

Pulling off live TV is risky business, but ABC's reliance on live events is increasing. There have been two installements of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which brought Norman Lear classics back to life.

The Alphabet network also had a ratings winner in The Little Mermaid Live! in October, but which live production will follow up the success of that one?

Young Frankenstein, the network has announced. The adaptation will air in the fall.

Meanwhile, Modern Family will sign off after 11 seasons Wednesday, April 8. While the series is no longer the ratings or awards magnet it once was, it remains a solid option in its final season.

With it saying goodbye for good, ABC is moving American Housewife away from Fridays. American Housewife will first return to the night March 18, where it will lead out of Modern Family.

When the series wraps, AH will move to the 9/8c slot to fill the void left by Modern Family.

How to Get Away with Murder, which is on midseason hiatus until April 2, will close its doors for good come Thursday, May 14.

Will everyone survive the final episodes? We'll need to tune in to find out!

If you're looking for some new shows, then allow us to introduce The Baker and The Beauty. Starring Victor Rasuk (Stalker, Jack Ryan), and the wonderful Nathalie Kelley (Dynasty, The Vampire Diaries), the modern-day fairy tale launches Monday, April 6.

