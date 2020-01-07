Breaking Bad Movie Gets AMC Airdate

AMC is looking to break bad again.

The cable network -- and original home of Breaking Bad -- will air El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c.

The news comes months after the movie's October debut on Netlix, which carried it globally.

This means that fans who do not subscribe to Netflix and didn't catch the limited theater release will get to watch the Aaron Paul-fronted sequel to one of the most successful series of the last decade.

If you watch Breaking Bad online, you know Walter saved Jesse from a neo-Nazi drug den, killing the people in the place in the process.

But Jesse drove off, and El Camino will pick up in the aftermath, showing viewers what becomes of Aaron Paul's character.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past to forge some kind of future,” reads the official logline for the movie.

The movie was a hit upon its release. Right now, it has a 91% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score comes in at 81%.

When the movie was announced the option was always there for it to make an appearance on AMC, and it will do so as part of a special Breaking Bad event.

AMC is promoting the return of Better Call Saul by re-airing all five seasons of Breaking Bad, as well as the movie.

The network is billing it as a Breaking Bad programming event, and it gets underway. January 19.

Here is the full rollout plan:

Sunday, January 19

Season 1 begins at 4 pm

Sunday, January 26

Season 2 begins at 8 am

Sunday, February 2

Season 3 begins at 8 am

Sunday, February 9

Season 4 begins at 8 am

Sunday, February 16

Season 5 begins at 1:30 am

