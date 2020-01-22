Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12 Review: Then Nick Porter Happened

The ever-changing musical chairs of living arrangements strikes again.

Not only did Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 12 see Brett and Cruz getting not one, but two new roommates -- albeit one was temporary -- but Severide decided to take the plunge and ask Kidd to live with him ... again.

If you're having trouble keeping track of who's lived with who, you're not alone. The SparkNotes version is essentially that everyone at 51 has lived with someone else at the firehouse at one point or another.

You know what they say: Those who work together, live together.

All kidding aside, I enjoyed Brett and Cruz's search for a new roommate, as it provided both levity and familiarity.

We've met Nick Porter before, so it didn't seem like moving in with Brett and Cruz wasn't a huge stretch. He's not part of the 51 family, but he's not a stranger either.

He's interacted with the members of 51 enough so that his presence didn't come from out of the blue.

From condemning marriage to asserting his dominance at the apartment and day drinking -- all while lamenting his soon-to-be ex-wife -- Nick's quips were definitely a highlight.

It was clear right off the bat that he didn't gel with Brett and Cruz, but it's not like they could throw out a man who's going through a rough divorce. They wanted Nick gone, but they're not monsters.

Cue the scheming and resulting shenanigans, especially once Foster made it known she was interested in Otis' room.

Severide: Do you realize that your school has had three false alarms since the beginning of the semester?

Headmaster: My apologies. It’s an all-boys school. There’s a certain level of chaos that comes with territory.

Severide: Well, we’re not talking about harmless fun. That alarm delayed our response to a real emergency, and the victim is in bad shape because of it. Permalink: Well, we’re not talking about harmless fun.

Her reservations about taking Otis' old room were valid, especially since she is one of the newer members of 51.

However, it did lead to an endearing conversation between her and Brett that hit all the right notes.

From there, things happened pretty quickly, but it was still entertaining to watch.

Usually, I don't like these subplots as they can lack punch and impact, but this time around, the writers got it right.

Now that Foster's living with Brett and Cruz, who knows what chaos will ensue?

Though it's unlikely that Cruz will be there for long as he's supposed to be marrying Chloe at some point. I can't really see the newlyweds sharing a living space with Brett and Foster, but who knows? Crazy things have happened on this show.

As the for the other change in living arrangements, Kidd officially accepted Severide's invitation to move in.

Though they've lived together before, this will be the first time as a full-fledged couple.

At this point, Stellaride is the epitome of relationship goals.

Stella's attempt ot plan a surprise trip for Severide was sweet, and it was fun to see 51 offer their input.

It's also worth noting that even though Severide felt something was off with Kidd, he didn't go flying off the handle.

Instead, he gave her the space she needed, knowing that she would come to him when the time was right.

Kidd: So I have been trying to planning a surprise trip as a birthday present for Kelly. Only thing is is that it’s his birthday next week, and I still haven’t figured out what to do. It’s so tricky.

Ritter: Hey, you know my boyfriend Eric, he’s a travel agent. I bet he could hook you up.

Kidd: That would be amazing. Are you serious? Oh my god, can you have him stop by Molly’s tomorrow night?

Ritter: Sure. Permalink: That would be amazing.

Small details like that show just how much the couple has grown, and why they have what it takes to make things work this time around.

Lastly, the " case PSA of the week" revolved around the danger of false fire alarms, something that is a real problem, especially when it delays first responders from responding to actual emergencies.

What I appreciated about the storyline was that it managed to be informative while also attempting to discuss the entitlement those with money believe they possess.

The headmaster at Stover Academy was a piece of work, and his initial resistance to help Casey and Severide identify the student responsible was a prime example of how those with privilege view the world.

Just because someone has money or power or influence, it doesn't make them better than anyone else.

Due to that repetition, I expected the culprit to be some rich, white boy who thought the rules didn't apply to him because of his status.

Instead, our expectations were subverted as the culprit was a little kid who just wanted to go back to his old school.

That revelation didn't excuse what the boy did, but it was easier to sympathize with him due to his age and naivety.

He was just a little kid who didn't know any better and thought this was a way to solve his problems, not realizing the danger his actions could cause others.

Who really should have known better was the headmaster.

First, he acted all pompous when Casey and Severide wanted to question the students, getting all haughty about the students' privacy rights.

Severide: We need to figure out who’s pulling these alarms.

Headmaster: Of course, yes, my staff and I will figure out who’s behind this.

Casey: We’d like to talk to them. He needs to understand he’s putting people’s lives in danger.

Headmaster: I’m afraid that’s not possible, but we’ll make sure they get the message.

Severide: What do you mean that’s not possible?

Headmaster: Well, our students are entitled to their privacy, lieutenant, and disciplinary matters are kept in strict confidence.

Casey: What?

Headmaster: I have to insist on it. The families of Stover Academy would expect nothing less.

Severide: You mean these private school parents expect you to shield their kids from prosecution?

Headmaster: Hold on. We’re talking about a prank here – a sophomoric and irresponsible one to be sure.

Severide: Pulling a false alarm is a crime.

Casey: OK, Kelly.

Headmaster: If you can’t have a calm, rational discussion, I’m afraid I need to ask you to leave the premises.

Severide: We’re going to find out who did this, with or without him. Permalink: We’re going to find out who did this, with or without him.

Then, he revealed he was not only pretentious but incompetent, as he had no idea how bad the little boy was being bullied.

If I were a parent of a student at that school, I would have wanted him to resign after the entire ordeal.

Some stray thoughts:

That Platt cameo was epic. She is such a badass, and it's a shame she's stuck behind a desk on Chicago P.D.



Amy Morton should definitely guest star on Chicago Fire more often, especially since Platt is married to Mouch. Speaking of which, when was the last time we saw them share a scene together?

We were also introduced viewers to Ritter's boyfriend Eric. We didn't get much more information than he's a travel agent who has been in a relationship with Ritter for more than a year, but it's a start. I don't know enough about Eric to form an opinion, but Ritter continues to be a delight. If The Powers That Be happen to read this, would it kill them to promote Daniel Kyri to a series regular? He's quickly become a favorite of mine.

We also got an update on the Gallo dating front, and it seems things with Violet have moved from strictly friends frenemies with benefits to potentially dating. All it took was a little coaxing from Ritter (Have I mentioned how much I love this character?) for Gallo to reach out again.

Has anyone else noticed how Ritter and Gallo seem to be on the road to becoming the next "Crotis," so to speak? No one will be able to rival Cruz and Otis' friendship, but Ritter and Gallo appear to be the rookie version of them. However, that could also be a roundabout way of saying I love their friendship.

Did anyone else briefly think Severide was going to propose when he asked Kidd to move in? I'm not sure if it's too soon, but at this rate, the pair will end up engaged by the end of Chicago Fire Season 8.

So what did you think Chicago Fire Fanatics?

Who will head down the aisle first: Cruz and Chloe or Severide and Kidd?

What are your thoughts on the constant musical chairs-esque living arrangements?

Have we seen the last of Nick Porter?

Hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. If you happened to miss the latest episode, don't worry. You can watch Chicago Fire online right here at TV Fanatic.

