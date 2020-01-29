Da Vinci Code Prequel Pilot Ordered at NBC

The Da Vinci Code is poised to live on in a prequel series at NBC.

Just over six months after the project landed at NBC, the network has officially ordered a pilot, with the prospective series revolving around a young Robert Landon.

While the show is being billed as a prequel, it will actually be based on the novel The Lost Symbol, the third in Dan Brown's Robert Langdon books.

The popular Tom Hanks fronted movie series skipped the third book entirely, opting to end the movie franchise with Inferno.

The novel takes place after The Da Vinci code, but thanks to the power of the reboot, the series will take place long before the original novel.

The series is said to center on a young Robert Langdon, a Harvard professor “who finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles when his mentor is kidnapped,” per the official description.

“The CIA forces him onto a task force where he uncovers a chilling conspiracy.”

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, co-creators of TV’s Scream, will pen and showrun the series, serving as EPs alongside Brown, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, and Samie Falvey.

There's no telling whether any of the actors from the movies will appear, but given that this is set several years before the first movie, it's unlikely.

NBC recently adapted The Lincoln Rhyme novels for the small screen with a cast that includes Russel Hornsby and Arielle Kebbel.

Airing on Friday nights, the freshman series is tied with The Blacklist as NBC's lowest-rated drama in the adults 18-49 demo.

Other drama pilots at NBC also include At That Age, Debris, Echo, La Brea, and Ordinary Joe.

The network will likely not make a decision on any of them until May. The CW, however, got a head start on the broadcast networks, by ordering a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, and a new Arrowverse series called Superman & Lois.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.